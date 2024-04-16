2x NCAA Champion David Carr pulls out of U.S. Olympic Team Trials after ankle injury

The wrestling Olympic trials for the Summer Olympics will be held on April 19 and a bunch of renowned wrestlers will be competing for their ticket to Paris. David Carr, one of the most renowned wrestlers, was one of them. However, due to an unfortunate turn of events, he has pulled out of the Olympic trials.

2x NCAA champion David Carr took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to announce his decision to pull out of the 2024 US Olympic Team Trials. He was supposed to compete at 74kg to earn his spot in the summer games.

He revealed that he sustained an ankle injury last week, which h

"Last week I suffered an injury to my ankle. Because of this, unfortunately I am unable to wrestle at the trials. I was looking forward to it obviously but that's life sometimes. Injury's are an unfortunate part of the sport. I praise the lord for the support system behind."

Expand Tweet

Except for Carr, multiple other wrestlers will be participating in the Men's 74 kg category. Kyle Dake, Jordan Burroughs, Mitchell Mesenbrink, Keegan O'Toole, Jason Nolf, Quincy Monday, Alex Marinelli, Alex Facundo, Jarett Jacques, Tyler Berger, Vincenzo Joseph, Meyer Shapiro, Levi Haienes, and Carter Starocci are some of the top names.

Having bagged some tremendous wins throughout his career, David Carr was one of the most awaited wrestlers at the Olympic trials.

David Carr's career at glance

David Carr has had an exceptional career up till now and has made a strong hold over the wrestling world. He had a stellar freshman season competing as a Cyclone and compiled an 18-1 record. With this, he carries an unbeaten 9-0 at dual meets. His only loss was at the Cliff Keen Invitation to Ryan Deakin.

With his stupendous wins, Carr became the fifth Cyclone freshman to attain a Big 12 Conference title. After the COVID-19 season, he was given the title of a first-team NCAA Division I All-American courtesy of his performances throughout the season. In 2022, he was undefeated the entire regular season with a score of 10-0.

This year, David Carr scored a record of 27-2. He grabbed the third position at the Cleef Keen Invitational and second position at the Big 12 championship. He has made the biggest contribution in leading the Cyclones to their first Big 12 team title since 2010.

In 2024's NCAA Championships, Carr trounced the #1 seed O'Toole in the semi-finals. During the finals, he emerged victorious over #2 seed Mitchell Messenbrink, who is also a U20 World Champion.

David Carr bid adieu to his college career as a two-time NCAA champion, a 5x NCAA All-American, and a 4x Big 12 champion.

Poll : Will David Carr bounce back stronger after the injury? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback