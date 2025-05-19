2x Olympic gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo's father shares a massive update after a heartbreaking exit from the Paris Olympics

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, two-time Olympic champion, is set to get back on track by June 2025, said her father and coach, Shaun Miller. Nearly a year after her painful exit from the Paris Olympics, Miller-Uibo has resumed training and is gradually regaining her competitive form.

In the 2024 season, Miller-Uibo made a notable postpartum return, aiming for a third consecutive gold medal in the 400 metres.

In the individual events of the Paris Olympics, Miller-Uibo competed in the women's 400 metres but pulled up midway through the preliminary round due to an injury. She completed the race by walking to the finish line.

Under the repechage system, which offers athletes another chance to qualify for the semifinals, she was provided another opportunity. However, she finished her heat, clocking 53.50 seconds, nearly three seconds behind the winner, Gabby Scott of Puerto Rico, ending her campaign in the individual event.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo expressed pride in her effort after the race:

"It's been a pretty tough season with injuries. Just to be able to come out here and finish the race is something I'm very proud of," Miller-Uibo said, via Reuters.

"I'm a tough one, and I wasn't going to let it go just like that. I came out here to try to defend my title."

Following her exit from the Paris Olympics, Shaun Miller has shared the plans of his daughter's return to track :

“She will probably be ready for a light race in June sometime. That’s just as much as I could pretty much say as far as where we are in training. If everything stays on schedule, you should be seeing her opening up in a very soft meet, probably somewhere in the Florida area, he said, via SportsMax TV.

He added:

“She’s not 100 per cent right now, but she’s getting there. We’re just trying to get the wheels back on right now. She looks pretty solid in training—one or two little, small issues, but nothing much to really get worried about. Just caution right now.”

Shaunae Miller-Uibo was also the 2018 Commonwealth Games 200 m champion and had won four Diamond League titles.

All about Shaunae Miller-Uibo's 2023 season journey and what lies ahead

Shaunae Miller-Uibo at Paris Games 2024- Source: Getty

Shaunae Miller-Uibo made a remarkable comeback in the 2023 season after giving birth to her first child, Maicel Jr., in February. She resumed training by July and returned to competition just weeks after the postpartum period, participating at the Bahamian National Championships.

Miller-Uibo competed at the World Championships in Budapest in the 400 metres and finished seventh in her heat, clocking 52.65 seconds. She won her first podium finish post-pregnancy at the Zurich Diamond League, clocking a season best of 51.83 seconds in the 400 metres. She concluded her 2023 season with the ISTAF Berlin meet in September, where she was unable to finish the race due to ‘tightness.’

Shaun Miller continues to be a motivation for his daughter, as she charts her return to the track. Later, speaking with SportsMax TV, he expressed hope that her kid will have a chance to see her race before she retires.

“She has a very young family, but her plans are hopefully that her kid should be able to get an opportunity to see her do a few races before her retirement comes up. She has plans on at least attempting to make a good, strong comeback", he said.

Shaun Miller confirmed that her primary focus remains the 400 metres, with health and steady recovery being the top priorities. He plans to get her back on track by this year.

