3 Tokyo Olympic wrestling champions who will not represent the USA at Paris Olympics 2024 ft. David Taylor

Wrestling has been one of the most prominent disciplines, which has given the USA a lot of success over the years on the global stage. The discipline has graced the USA with 142 medals in the history of the Olympics.

Moreover, the US team (57) is just second to the Soviet Union team (62) in terms of having the most number of Olympic gold medals in the discipline. Besides, the US wrestling medal tally also includes 45 silver and 40 bronze medals.

With another edition of the greatest sporting event of the year all set to unfold in Paris in a few months, the fans will be excited to see what this new chapter will bring for the discipline.

However, the circuit of US Wrestling has undergone a gradual change in these four years. On one hand, the fans have seen some major youngsters break out on the global stage while on the other hand, they have also seen some prominent established stars fade away from the scene of competitive wrestling.

With all this said, let's have a look at the three Tokyo Olympic gold medalists who will not be representing the US team at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Three Tokyo Olympic gold medalists who will not be a part of the US Wrestling team in Paris 2024

#1 David Morris Taylor

David Taylor

David Taylor, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist in the 86kgs category is the first name on this list who has not been able to earn a berth in the US Olympics team for Paris 2024. Taylor faced a shocking defeat at the hands of the 2023 U23 World Championships gold medalist, Aaron Brooks at the recently held US Olympic national trials.

Taylor's defeat which was also just his second defeat since the 2017 World Team trials meant that the reigning world champion will be absent from the US Olympic team for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

#2 Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson

The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist in the 125kg category, Gable Steveson will also miss the US Olympic team roster for Paris 2024. Steveson who signed a deal with WWE in 2021 didn't turn up for the US Olympic trials which meant that the 23-year-old would not be defending his title in Paris.

#3 Tamyra Mensah-Stock

Tamyra Mensah-Stock

The 68kg category gold medalist in Tokyo, Tamyra Mensah-Stock is the third name to feature on the list. Mensah-Stock, an Illinois native retired from competitive wrestling after she signed a deal with the WWE last year in May. She became only the first female Olympic gold medalist wrestler to sign a deal with the entertainment company.