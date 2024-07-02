"3x Olympian. 5x WR Holder. Paris here we come"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone delighted after qualifying for Summer Olympics 2024

American sprinter and hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed delight after qualifying for her third Olympic Games at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene. The 24-year-old showcased a phenomenal performance at Hayward Field as she broke her world record in the 400m hurdles, clocking a sensational 50.65s in the final of the trials.

McLaughlin-Levrone smashed her previous record, which she set at the 2022 World Athletics Championships where she clocked 50.68s. Her world record at the trials was also the fifth occasion when she shattered her record in the 400m hurdles.

Post her remarkable accomplishment at the trials, McLaughlin-Levrone took to her Instagram handle to show her gratitude, stating:

“Normally I have a lot to say, but today all I can say is how grateful I am. Thank you Jesus. 🙏🏽🤍”

She then showed her delight for being a three-time Olympian and expressed anticipation for the Paris Olympics, stating:

“3x Olympian. 5x WR Holder. Paris here we come! ✨🙌🏽🇺🇸”

In a post-event interview, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was questioned about her shocked reaction after breaking the world record. The 24-year-old said:

“No, I definitely think that time I was, I mean, I knew I was in 50-point high range, and it was just a matter of getting the stride pattern down, I knew the fitness was there. So, I was a little shocked that it came together with not the best stride pattern that I was expecting, but definitely still grateful to know the fitness is there and that there's more we can work on.”

A look at Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s campaign at Rio and Tokyo Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin poses during the medal ceremony for the Women's 400m Hurdles Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

At the age of 16, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro in the women’s 400m hurdles where she qualified for the semis with a time of 56.32s. However, she couldn’t qualify for the finals after registering 56.22s in the semis.

Heading to her second Olympic Games at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, McLaughlin-Levrone was a serious medal contender in the 400m hurdles. She stunned the athletics community by clocking a then world-record of 51.46s to become the Olympic champion.

A few days later, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone went on to bag her second Olympic gold, being a crucial member of the women’s 4x400m relay event in which the USA clocked 3:16.85.

