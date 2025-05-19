3x Olympian Becky Downie ends speculations with update about return to gymnastics

British gymnast Becky Downie ended speculations about her gymnastics future, confirming her return soon. Downie contributed scores to her team's fourth-place finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Downie competed with the Great Britain women's gymnastics team at the 2024 Paris Games, qualifying for the team and uneven bars finals. Besides narrowly missing the podium in the former event, the 33-year-old ended her individual medal bid after suffering a fall in the uneven bars.

Following the Olympic campaign, Becky Downie wished to take a break from her sport, but didn't confirm what the future holds. However, in a recent Instagram story, she announced her return to training, but not in her previous center, Amber Valley Gymnastics.

"To save speculation ... When the time comes do i'm able to start returning to training, I won't be continuing my training at Amber Valley Gymnastics. I couldn't be more grateful for my time there & want to thank everyone who played a part in my journey and for all the support. Wishing everyone at AVG all the best and thank you for making the past few years so special."

Becky Downie confirms her return to gymnastics training; Instagram - @bdownie92

Becky Downie, who has been competing as a senior elite since 2008, debuted at the Games in Beijing that year. Her efforts earned her a 12th-place finish in the all-around and ninth-place in the team finals. In the following Olympic edition in 2012, she traveled as an alternate since her performances at the trials (British Championships) didn't earn her an individual or a team spot.

Becky Downie once shared how difficult it was for her and her sister to deal with backlash after they spilled truths

Downie looked on the 2024 Gymnastics British Championships - Day Two - (Source: Getty)

Becky and her sister Ellie Downie, the then-most popular gymnast in the British team, didn't shy away from revealing the dark side of gymnastics, overtraining, body shaming, and others. When they thought they would be commended for speaking up, the sisters received backlash, and even their sponsors turned them down. Speaking about the hard times, Becky Downie said:

"It went from cloud nine, being world medallists, being at the top of the program, getting into a new world of sponsors. There were a lot of things changing for us in a really positive way and then it was like everything just went. We were at the bottom of the pack, we lost all our sponsors, nobody really wanted to talk to us." (via The Guardian)

She further said:

"It was hard to go from a high in our careers to starting again. I genuinely feel like the last three to four years have been trying to fight my way back. Also, it feels hard because it was something that I don’t think either of us deserved; we did a good thing and we also were doing really great gymnastics."

Downie won three golds and seven silver medals at the European Championships. She also clinched four medals at the Commonwealth Games.

