5 Notable takeaways from LA Olympics 2028 schedule: Noah Lyles and Track to witness change; Flag Football Introduction, Basketball with massive switch

Almost a year since the 2024 Paris Olympics concluded, the hype for the LA Olympics 2028 has begun, with the event's schedule now released. From changes in the track and field schedule to the introduction of flag football in the Olympics, the upcoming Summer Games will witness multiple amendments in their schedule as compared to the previous one.

The 2024 Olympic Games witnessed stunning performances from various athletes in multiple sports ranges, and along with this, it executed commendable opening and closing ceremonies. After the wrap-up of this iteration, preparations for the LA Olympics 2028 have commenced after the schedule for the same has been released by NBC Sports.

The event will start on July 12, 2028, two days ahead of the Opening Ceremony, when the preliminary stage of basketball, field hockey, cricket, rugby sevens, handball, and soccer will take place. In the previous iteration, only the heats of handball, archery, soccer, and rugby sevens took place ahead of the Opening Ceremony.

Along with this, there is also a change in the track and field, as the sport will take place in a different place, unlike last year. Let's take a look at some of the notable takeaways from the LA Olympics 2028 schedule.

5 notable takeaways from the LA Olympics 2028 schedule

Here are the top 5 takeaways from the LA Olympics 2028 schedule, which includes amendments in basketball, track and field, which will feature Noah Lyles, and more.

1. Venues for some of the sports at the LA Olympics 2028

After the schedule release of the 2028 Summer Games, one of the users on X shared the venues where some of the sports will take place during the upcoming Olympics. According to the new plan, it has been revealed that the gymnastics will take place at Crypto Arena, unlike the 2024 iteration, as it took place at the Bercy Arena.

The swimming events at the 2028 Games will be held at the SoFi Stadium, and basketball will be held at the Intuit Dome. Along with these sports, the Athletics and Para Athletics will take place at the Coliseum.

2. Basketball is to start before the opening ceremony, and other sports

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will be the first time that basketball will take place a day before the Opening Ceremony date after the 1952 Helsinki Games. The Opening Ceremony will take place on July 14, and the prelims of basketball will begin on July 12, 2028.

3. Schedule of track and field at the LA Olympics 2028

The track and field events, which are expected to feature Noah Lyles as one of the top athletes, will be witnessing a change in their schedule as compared to last year's iteration. This sport and swimming will switch places this year, as the former will be held in the first week of the event, unlike the 2024 Paris Olympics, where it was held during the second week of the Games, from August 1-11.

4. Awarding the medals in triathlon

After the conclusion of the Opening Ceremony on July 14, the first medals of the Games will be awarded in triathlon on July 15, which will be held at Venice Beach.

5. Debut of Flag Football

The LA 2028 Olympics will mark the debut of flag football in the Summer Games. It will be held in the first week of July, 15-22. Competing in this sport will be helpful for the NFL players, as their pre-season training camps for the NFL also usually start in mid-July.

