5 Wholesome moments between Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade ft Paris Olympics podium bow down 

Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade share a beautiful bond built on respect, support, and friendship on and off the gymnastics floor. Biles and Andrade's connection exceeds their rivalry.

The latter, said in an interview with The Washington Post, about how Biles had motivated her in 2018. The six-time Olympic medalist took Biles remarks and secured gold in floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"She told me, 'Don't give up. You're talented. And you're going to get past this.'

Let’s take a look at the five greatest moments between Simone Biles and Rebecca Andrade

1. Simone Biles bowed to Rebeca Andrade at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles (L) and Jordan Chiles (R) congratulate Rebeca Andrade (C) for winning Gold Medal in the Women's Floor Exercise at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Biles participated in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris after pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Games. In the medal ceremony, Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bowed to Rebeca Andrade, as she claimed gold in the women’s floor final. The 2024 Paris Olympics marked the first all-Black podium in the history of Olympic gymnastics for men or women, with Biles winning silver and Chiles winning bronze.

2. Simone Biles excitement to see Rebeca Andrade at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards

Simone Biles, Nadia Comăneci and Rebeca Andrade at the Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 - Source: Getty

Biles recently shared with Laureus that she is excited to see Rebeca in the ceremony. Biles mentioned their friendship is fun, it's good rivalry, and healthy competition. Biles was honored as the World Sportswoman of the Year, while Andrade received the award for World Comeback of the Year in the awards ceremony.

3. Rebeca Andrade’s reaction to Biles’ post on their reunion at NYC

After their 2024 Paris Olympics, Biles and Andrade met at the 2025 VTEX Connect NYC. Biles shared a glimpse of the moment with the caption “I know Vault hates to see us coming.” The Brazilian gymnast reacted, “Yes, hahah,” to the post showing her casual bond.

4. Simone placed a crown on Andrade's head in 2023

At the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Biles lifted an imaginary crown from her head, placed it on Andrade's head, and acknowledged her achievements. Andrea won her second world vault in the championship.

5. Rebecca Andrade and Simone Biles hugging at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Biles and Andrade’s first face-off was in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics. Biles claimed her first gold in the women’s all-around title, and Andrade finished in 11th place.

Simone treated Andrade with respect, and Andrade has called Biles one of her greatest inspirations. The Brazilian gymnast had become the first to defeat Biles on the vault since 2015.

