50-year-old Oksana Chusovitina defies age, wins vault silver after birthday

Veteran artistic gymnast Oksana Chusovitina has achieved a notable feat at the 2025 World Challenge Cup in Tashkent. The two-time Olympic medalist Uzbekistani athlete has won a silver medal a day after completing her 50th birthday.

Oksana Chusovitina is a decorated athlete and is the only gymnast who has competed in eight Olympics. She has represented three different outfits in the Olympic Games: the Unified Team in 1992, Germany in 2008 and 2012, and Uzbekistan in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2016, and 2020. She was all set to make her ninth appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics but had to withdraw due to an injury.

At the 2025 FIG Apparatus World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, Chusovitina won the gold medal in the vault event at the age of 49 with a score of 13.516 and a third-place finish at the 2025 Cottbus World Cup. At the World Challenge Cup in Tashkent, the veteran gymnast once again defied age and clinched a second place at the vault event.

She has clinched eleven medals from World Championships, representing different countries, and eight medals from the Asian Games. The 50-year-old clinched four silver medals and one bronze medal at the Asian Championships.

Oksana Chusovitina has participated in the Islamic Solidarity Games, European Championships, 11 World Championships, and three Goodwill Games. She was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2017.

Oksana Chusovitina reflects on her participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games

During her interview with the Olympics on March 8, 2025, the veteran artistic gymnast shared her thoughts on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Furthermore, Chusovitina acknowledged the uncertainty of her journey and how she is focusing on her present goals.

“My number one goal is to get to Los Angeles. But there is so much time before then, so I’m not thinking that far ahead. I go step-by-step, from one competition to the next because there are other activities besides gymnastics. If [LA 2028] happens, it happens. If not, then no. But I will try, and I will give it everything I’ve got,” she said.

Chusovitina is married to Bakhodir Kurbanov, an Uzbek Olympic wrestler, and welcomed their son, Alisher, in 1999. For her significant contributions to the sport, the gymnast was given the 'Honored Athlete of the Republic of Uzbekistan' title by the Ministry of Cultural and Sports Affairs.

