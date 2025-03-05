"A beautiful morning" - Emma McKeon shares glimpses of her visit to Melbourne's Dior store ahead of International Women's Day

Australian swimmer Emma McKeon shared glimpses of her recent visit to a Dior store in Melbourne. This comes just a few days after her UNICEF visit to Bangladesh, where she spent time with underprivileged children.

McKeon, one of Dior's ambassadors, also recently visited the brand's store opening in Brisbane. A month later, the 14-time Olympic medalist graced the Melbourne store three days before International Women's Day (March 8).

McKeon took to her Instagram handle to post a few pictures of her time in the store in her stories. She also sat down for an interview with Georgie McCourt in the store for the brand. In the pictures, McKeon can be seen wearing a black top and white pants.

"Spent a beautiful morning in Melbourne with @dior and @georgiemccourt for International Women's Day," she remarked in her story.

Screenshot of McKeon's Instagram story feat glimpses of the Melbourne Dior store (Image via: McKeon's Instagram)

Screenshot of Mckeon's Instagram story feat glimpses of her interview in the story (Image via: McKeon's Instagram)

Besides Dior, Emma McKeon is also associated with brands such as Cetaphil, Nike and Cadbury.

"Just having a dream and going for it"- Emma McKeon shares her advice for young swimmers of Australia

McKeon during the 200m freestyle finals on the day 1 of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow (Image via: Getty Images)

Emma McKeon opened up about the mindset that young swimmers around Australia should follow in their career.

In an interview, McKeon shared that young swimmers need to have a dream and the courage to chase it. She also mentioned that at a young age, dreams can change with time, but aspiring swimmers must be able to set their goals and persist with them. She said (via ANU TV YouTube channel, 12:21 onwards):

"Similar to what I said before just having a dream and going after it. I think when you're young, you do have these big dreams and just like when I was five years old, I wanted to go to the Olympics and I mean I had lots of other dreams too and they changed overtime... So you know, you have dreams and goals that change over the years but just learning how to set goals and how to persist and go after them, that's really valuable."

During the conversation, Emma McKeon also said that she learned these aspects about her goals with time, and that it is also important for young athletes to get accustomed with this.

