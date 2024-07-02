"A day I will remember forever" - Michael Phelps expresses gratitude to his friends and family for making his 39th birthday memorable

Michael Phelps celebrated his 39th birthday on Sunday, June 30, with his family and friends. The legendary swimmer thanked everyone for making his birthday special to cherish forever.

Phelps was born in Baltimore and raised in an unincorporated community, Towson. From a very young age, he honed his craft in swimming and made his Olympic debut at the 2000 Sydney Summer Games aged just 15. Phelps is the most decorated Olympian in history with 28 medals to his name.

Years after his retirement, Phelps' impact still resonates in the sporting community. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, he will be a part of the Summer Games as the hospitality ambassador for the Paris Olympics and Paralympics. But before the marquee event gets the ball rolling, Phelps celebrated the last year in his 30s.

On Sunday, the 23-time Olympic gold medalist celebrated his 39th birthday with his close friends and family. He was seen posing with his wife, four sons, and golf mates in a carousel of photos on Instagram. He extended heartfelt gratitude for the memorable time his loved ones had gifted him.

"My 39th bday. A day I will remember forever… thx to those that made it so special. [Cheers] to my last year in the 30’s," he wrote.

His wife Nicole Johnson's Instagram post revealed that the couple also enjoyed a birthday swimming tradition. She penned a heartwarming message for her husband and assured him that she and the four sons would shower 'love, sunshine and giggles' always.

"Keeping that birthday swim tradition alive… even if it was yesterday… HBD @m_phelps00 💙 may 39 be an exceptionally special year! You deserve all the love, sunshine and giggles the boys and I can give you!! You’re so special to us, thank you for sharing another year around the sun with us," her caption read.

Michael Phelps shared a heartwarming message on Father's Day

Arena Pro Swim Series Mesa - Day 2

International Father's Day is celebrated on June 16. Off the swimming pool and sporting endeavors, Phelps is a father to Boomer, Beckett, Maverick, and Nico. On Father's Day, he wished himself and all the fathers who've graced fatherhood.

"Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!! Nothing better than being a dad," he wrote.

The adorable photo featured his family in a sporting arena. Michael Phelps will be in Paris as the hospitality ambassador, with his family accompanying him.

