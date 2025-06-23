A'ja Wilson shares special moment with track icon Allyson Felix after leading Aces to win over Caitlin Clark’s Fever

A'ja Wilson and former track and field athlete Allyson Felix shared a special moment after Wilson led the Las Vegas Aces to a victory against the Indiana Fever. Wilson scored 24 points in the Aces’ 89-81 win over Caitlin Clark’s team.

Following the victory, Wilson, along with the USA track and field icon, shared a memorable moment courtside. They exchanged a hug and, after a brief interaction, made a hand gesture often used by Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority members to signify their affiliation, also a proud sisterhood moment between two women and fellow members.

This video was later shared by the WNBA’s official X handle, captioned as:

“Sorors ✨”

Felix sported a beige matching co-ord set for the occasion and accessorized the outfit with hoop earrings. A few days back, she was in attendance the Cannes Sport Beach Festival held between June 16 and June 19.

Following her retirement from track and field in 2022, Allyson Felix continues to give back to the sport and has been elected into the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Commission. Her Olympic career boasts seven gold, three silver and one bronze medal.

Allyson Felix weighs in on if financial considerations influenced decision in choosing any track and field events

Allyson Felix at Tokyo Olympics 2020. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Allyson Felix was asked if money was a factor that influenced her in her decision in choosing any particular track and field events to compete in. To which, she explained her choice in pursuing it, stating (3:48 onwards):

“No, because track and field is not a high earning - no matter. I mean, you have the events that are higher earning, which are like the sprints. Yeah. But all of it's not on par with all of the other professional sports. So that didn't really play into it.”

“It was more so just what I naturally was good at. And I knew I didn't like to run long time. I knew we had to do the mile in PE and I was- this is not for me. So I love to go fast. I love just racing and the competitive nature of it. So I was completely drawn to the sprints.”

She further talked about skipping college eligibility, which was a rare move at the time, although she continued her studies at the University of Southern California. The decision was made due to the Olympics being the following year and going pro could give her the best shot at making the Olympic team. Notably, her college enrollment and tuition were paid for by Adidas.

