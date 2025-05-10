A'ja Wilson spotted courtside with Vegas Thrill athletes at PVF semifinals

A'ja Wilson, a WNBA legend and Vegas Aces star player, shared the courtside seat with some of the best Vegas basketball and volleyball players at the Lees Family Forum at the PVF semi-finals.

A'ja Wilson is a professional basketball player for the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA. Wilson won the NCAA basketball tournament Most Outstanding Player Award for leading the South Carolina Gamecocks to their first NCAA Women's Basketball Championship in 2017. She is a three-time SEC Player of the Year and has led her team to the SEC Tournament championship four times. Wilson was the first overall pick by the Vegas Aces in the 2018 WNBA draft.

A'Ja Wilson was sharing the courtside seat at the Pro-volleyball federation semi-finals. Sitting beside her were fellow Vegas Aces player Kiah Stokes and the Vegas Thrill volleyball stars Hannah Maddux and Teaghen DeFalco. The queens of the Vegas sports were at the semi-finals, which was taking place between Omaha Supernovas vs Indy Ignite, where the number 4-seeded Indy Ignite won over Omaha. The Lee's Family forum posted on their Instagram:

THE QUEENS OF VEGAS SPORTS ARE IN THE HOUSE TONIGHT FOR PVF SEMIS👑

Wilson has been a WNBA MVP for the years 2020, 2022, and 2024 and led Aces to their first WNBA Championship win in 2022 and repeated the victory in 2023. Her long list of achievements also includes some international accolades. Wilson was part of the National team that won gold at the World Cup in Australia in 2022 and in Spain in 2018. The WNBA MVP was also part of the United States women's National Basketball team that won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A'Ja Wilson ranks at the top in WNBA as the 2025 season is about to begin

Dallas Wings v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty

The preseason games are underway for the 2025 WNBA season. The current MVP, Wilson, and her Las Vegas Aces are sporting a new look with the same old confidence. The current MVP scored an average that was the highest in the league's history. For the 2024 season, the Aces' MVP broke the 25.3 PPG record, scoring 26.9 PPG. Wilson has shot better than 50% on the field, making the first team at All-WNBA and All-Defensive.

The Vegas Aces will be kickstarting their 2025 WNBA season against the New York Liberty on May 17 at the Barclays Center.

