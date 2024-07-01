Weini Kelati has an inspiring story behind her journey to making her first-ever Olympic team representing the US. The 27-year-old clocked 31:41.07 in the 10,000m final at the US Olympic Trials to book her place in the Paris Olympics. The 27-year-old beat Parker Valby and Karissa Schweizer, who finished second and third respectively.

However, Kelati's journey hasn't been one of smooth sailing as she has had to endure her share of hardships en route to her Olympic qualification.

As per the Washington Post, in 2014, at just 17, Kelati was competing for Eritrea, her home country. She got a rare opportunity to represent the country at the Youth World Championship event in Eugene, Oregon.

After the tournament, Kelati missed the flight back to Eritrea and instead, took asylum in the United States. She moved to Leesburg, Northern Virginia, and was hosted by a relative, Amlesom Teklai, who had been a collegiate distance runner.

After staying in the US for one year, Kelati won the Virginia State Cross Country Championship and a national championship at the Footlocker Cross Country Championship.

Kelati ran for the University of New Mexico and won a cross-country national championship and the 10,000m national championship in 2019. On top of that, she became a star at Heritage High and a 13-time all-American in cross-country and track and field at the University of New Mexico.

After the long wait, she became a U.S. citizen in 2021, three days before the 10,000m at the Olympic trials. Her flight landed two days before the race and due to that, she failed to finish the race.

"It means a lot" - Weini Kelati on making her Olympics debut

Weini Kelati at the US Olympic trials

Weini Kelati will make her Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, donning the American jersey in a track event for the first time since she gained citizenship in 2021.

Kelati was in a class of her own, defeating a strong field to claim the top prize in the race, crossing the finish line in 31:41.07. Parker Valby and Karissa Schweizer finished second and third respectively.

In a post-race interview with Flo Track, Kelati said:

"It means a lot…I have been telling them (my family) that one day I’m going to go to the Olympics. My former high school coach is here and he has always encouraged me to keep dreaming. I have to set high goals and work on them and I’m so proud to come here and qualify for the Olympics."

If Weini Kelati manages to win a medal in Paris, she will become the first American woman to do so in the 10,000m since Shalane Flanagan's silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.