"A lot of people won't understand this transition" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Mondo Duplantis lauded for picking college ahead of turning pro

Olympic champion Vernon Norwood applauded Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Mondo Duplantis for choosing college before turning professional. Duplantis and Norwood shared their thoughts about their respective athletic careers on a podcast hosted by their alma mater Louisiana State University.

In the latest episode of the podcast titled 'Tigers Win', Duplantis and Norwood opened up on their college careers and stints at the Olympics. Duplantis opened up on his decision to graduate first before turning professional. Norwood was pleased to hear that as he replied:

"Coz that thing a lot of people don't understand....like their transition from schooling to professional. I think you, maybe Sydney, y'all are the ones who have like done their high school, and then went through college. I think a lot people won't understand this transition."

Norwood and Duplantis had graduated from Louisiana State University and had represented the LSU Tigers at the NCAA Championships. While Duplantis relocated to his ancestral home in Sweden, Norwood went to represent the USA at the Olympics.

Mondo Duplantis broke the world record in the men's pole vault thrice this year, including the pole vault event at the Paris Olympics, where he won his second consecutive Olympic gold medal. On the other hand, Vernon Norwood won a gold medal in the men's 4x400m relay team, and a silver medal in the 4x400m mixed relay team representing the USA at Paris Olympics.

Mondo Duplantis on breaking the 6.30m mark in the future

Mondo Duplantis on breaking the 6.30m mark [Image for Representational Purposes] [Image Source : Getty]

Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis is one of the promising track and field athletes. He had a fantastic season in 2024, where apart from breaking the world record thrice, he also won the gold medal at both the Paris Olympics and the Diamond League.

However, it is not over yet for the Swedish-American pole vaulter. He is now aiming for the elusive mark of 6.30m, something no male pole vaulter has ever achieved.

In an interview with Olympics.com, Duplantis mentioned,

"I know I can jump higher, and I want to jump a lot higher.I would like to jump over 6.30m."

At the Silesia Diamond League meet, Duplantis had broken the world record for the 10th time, when he jumped to the height of 6.26m. Duplantis broke the world record for the first time in 2020 when he achieved the mark of 6.17m at an athletic meet in Poland. Though he couldn't break the world record at the Diamond League finals in Brussels, his attempt of 6.11m was enough to give him his fourth consecutive Diamond League Trophy.

Mondo Duplantis has recently been engaged to his longtime girlfriend and model Desire Inglander. He surprised her with an out-of-the-blue proposal at the Vogue Scandinavia photoshoot in October 2024.

