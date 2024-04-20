"A proud Tennessean"- Riley Gaines showcases gratitude towards the State of Tennessee for fighting to defend Title IX

The Joe Biden administration has brought in the abolishment of Title IX which has infuriated athletes advocating against it for years. The State of Tennessee has raised its voice against the decision and Riley Gaines couldn't be happier with their take.

Gaines took to X to explain the changes that were about to come after the abolishment of Title IX by the Biden administration.

She argued that the scholarships secured for women will now also be available for men. Gaines added that from the women's bathroom access to multiple other things belonging to women will now be provided to men.

"The Biden Admin has just officially abolished Title IX as we knew it. Now, sex = gender identity. In a nutshell, the new rewrite means: men can take academic AND athletic scholarships from women, men will have FULL access to bathrooms, locker rooms, etc. Men could be housed in dorm rooms with women. Students and faculty MUST compel their speech by requiring the use of preferred pronouns," Gaines tweeted.

She added that those who don't follow the guidelines can be accused of harassment, writing:

"If the guidelines above are ignored or even questioned, then YOU can be charged with harassment."

The state raised its voice and claimed that it has been fighting against the issue since 2021 and will keep defending and protecting Title IX.

"TN has been fighting the Administration over its unlawful approach to Title IX since it first issued guidance in 2021. In 2022, we sued & enjoined the Admin’s guidance. TN is prepared to defend Title IX & protect against unlawful regulations that redefine what sex really means," TN Attorney General's X said.

In response to this, Riley Gaines took to her X account to praise the state and showcased gratitude.

"I'll forever be a proud Tennessean! Thanks @AGTennessee for fighting for our values," she wrote.

Riley Gaines' reaction to the Title IX abolishment

Riley Gaines, one of the most vocal advocates for women, was infuriated when the Biden admin came up with changes related to Title IX. The amendment is solely focused on allowing the participation of transgender athletes in women's events in the school teams.

Riley Gaines, who herself has suffered the consequences of the participation of transgender athlete Lia Thomas, showcased her anger on her X account. Questioning the administration on the decision, she also urged others to vote out the current government in November.

"The forthcoming illegal, administrative rewrite of Title IX is the most anti-woman pursuit we've seen from the Biden Administration. It's dire we get a new administration in the White House in November," she said.

