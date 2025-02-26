"A warrior on the track" - Michael Johnson cheers for Shamier Little ahead of the inaugural Grand Slam Track League

Former Olympic legend Michael Johnson recently cheered for Olympic champion hurdler Shamier Little ahead of his prized initiative Grand Slam Track League 2025. Little is one of the 48 athletes who will be gracing the all-professional track extravaganza.

Johnson shared a promotional poster of Little on his X timeline, with the following caption:

"Telling ya’ll now. Keep an eye on @shambambino this Grand Slam Track season. A warrior on the track and built for the Long Hurdles 400h/400 double."

Shamier Little had announced in October 2024 that she would be signing up for the much talked about Grand Slam Track. This was only months after she contributed to one gold medal and a silver for Team USA at the relay events in the Paris Olympics.

Michael Johnson had conceptualized the Grand Slam Track League way back, however, it was only in February 2024 that his dream was formally announced. Olympic champion Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone and Josh Kerr were the first athletes to announce their entry into the league. Currently a track-only event, the Grand Slam Track League will commence from April 2025, with the earliest event being held at Kingston in Jamaica.

Michael Johnson announces unique update for Grand Slam Track

Michael Johnson announces update for Grand Slam Track League 2025 [Image Source : Getty]

Michael Johnson wants to leave no stone unturned in making the Grand Slam Track League a grand success. The former Olympic sprinting sensation recently announced a major update about the league.

For the first time, betting on athletes will be permissible through this league. Interestingly, this decision was taken after popular demand, as revealed by Johnson.

"The number of times fans have tweeted at me saying @GrandSlamTrack should have betting, and I couldn’t respond! But today we announce! We are changing the game!!!," Michael Johnson wrote on his X account.

In a conversation with Sportico, GST president Steve Gera told the media:

"We believe is going to be able to help bring casual fans into the sport at a much, much faster pace. [Stats Perform] understood the power of track as a sport and racing as a discipline, and the simplicity of it really spoke to them.”

Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track League offers more than $12.6 million as prize money, way more than World Athletics' grand event, the IAAF Diamond League. The winner of each track event will be awarded a staggering $100,000 as prize money.

