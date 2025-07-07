“A few weeks ago, I couldn't walk” - Masai Russell weighs in on injury struggles after competing for the first time in 2 months

On Saturday (July 5), Masai Russell raced at the Prefontaine Classic, marking her first competitive outing in over two months. After the meet, the Olympic champion weighed in on her injury struggles and expressed gratitude for her return to track.

Russell began her 2025 outdoor season in April, and put on consistently impressive performances. In May, the American raced at Grand Slam Track Miami, where she clocked a 12.17s, registering a new American record and the second-fastest time in history.

However, soon after, the 25-year-old was sidelined with an ankle injury that forced her to take time away from the track. Recently, Masai Russell made her comeback to racing at the Prefontaine Classic, where she finished fourth. After the meet, she took to Instagram to reflect on her injury, writing,

“First race in two months, and all I can do is thank God. A few weeks ago, I couldn't walk, run, or even put weight on my foot, so to be back healthy enough to compete, I truly have so much gratitude. See y'all in Monaco for my first diamond league race this szn.”

Masai Russell opens up about the process of getting back to racing after her injury

Russel in action at Grand Slam Track - Miami (Image Source: Getty)

At the Prefontaine Classic, Masai Russell clocked a 12.50s to finish fourth. Ahead of her, Ackera Nugent won the meet with a 12.32s, with Tobi Amusan coming in second and Kendra Harrison wrapping up the top three.

Speaking on the process of returning to track after her injury, Russell shared that her main focus had always been the USA Championships that will take place later this month, telling Citius Magazine,

“The process was just the process honestly. I was just trying to get back healthy. So I mean the main thing was just being able to be healthy for the USA (Championships). So I wasn't too stressed, but I was just trying to get back. So, I'm healthy enough, clearly, to compete. So, it's good to see 12. 50 after not running in 2 months. I felt good. You know, it's just the trickle down from here and then, you know, turn it up for the USA Championships.

Up next, Masai Russell is scheduled to be in action at the Monaco Diamond League that's take place on July 11. After that, Russell should likely turn her focus to the USA Outdoor Championships that will be held between July 31 and August 3.

