“A year ago, I didn’t think this was possible”- Suni Lee gets emotional as she recalls her journey after qualifying for the Paris Olympics

Suni Lee punched her second ticket to the Olympics after her dominating performance at the 2024 US Olympic Gymnastic Trials. However, a year ago, when she was suffering from a gripping kidney issue, she couldn't imagine making the US team for Paris.

Suni Lee finished on top of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics all-around competition. She was initially scheduled to compete on the uneven bars and balance beam, but replaced Biles on the floor after the latter withdrew, citing 'twisties'. The 21-year-old won three medals of different colors in her debut Olympics.

While she was gearing up for the Paris Olympics, Suni Lee was diagnosed with a rare kidney issue. Her health issues were so considerable that she even missed the 2023 World Championships.

"I just kept getting more swollen…and I think I gained, like, 40 pounds. It affected my whole body, " she said. (via People)

Fast forward to now, Suni Lee finished behind Simone Biles at the US Olympic Trials and piled up a total score of 111.675 over two days of the competition. As she recalled the past year, Lee broke down into tears after confirming her Olympic spot, which at one point she didn't think possible.

"While I was just reminded of my goals and constantly surrounded by people who never let me give up and I'm so thankful because a year ago, I didn't think this was possible. I'm so grateful and all of these ladies are absolutely incredible so, I can't wait to be in Paris!" she said while letting out her emotions to the NBC host.

The three-time Olympic medalist returned to competition at the 2024 Winter Cup. Following that, her stellar performances and all-around fourth place finish at the US Championships earned her an invitation to the Olympic Trials.

Suni Lee claims her 2023 US Classic return was the most special one

Lee was diagnosed with a kidney issue in March 2023 and exited Auburn University the following month. In the walk of the health problems, she had to prematurely end her sophomore season.

After keeping away from the gymnastic mat for months, she returned to competition at the 2023 US Classic. To her surprise, she earned qualification for the US Championships, after stunning on vault and balance beam.

"When I went there, I didn't care about winning a medal or placing on anything," she continued. "I really just wanted to go there and prove to myself that I was able to do it, because I kept telling myself, 'I'm never going to be able to do it again,"" she opened up on her gritty mindset. (via E News)

Suni Lee will look to defend her all-around Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

