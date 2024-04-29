"Abby Steiner running between turns now"; "Looking good off the injury" - Fans react to the American athlete's incredible comeback after surgery

One of the most celebrated American athletes, Abby Steiner, made a remarkable comeback at the Bermuda Grand Prix 2024, which took place from April 26th to April 28th. The 23-year-old bagged a gold medal in the 200m event.

Steiner suffered from an injury in her left heel during last season and had to pull out from track events last year to undergo surgery. Clocking a time of 22.71s in the 200m event to clinch the gold, Abby Steiner continued her impressive return after the surgery.

She trounced Kynnedy Flannel, who claimed the second position with a time of 23.01s, and Jamaican athlete Ashanti Moore, who secured third place with a time of 23.12s.

NBC Olympics & Paralympics posted a video of the race on their X (formerly Twitter) account.

Expand Tweet

"American sprinter Abby Steiner wins her second consecutive @usatf Bermuda Grand Prix 200m title."

One of the fans, in awe of Abby Steiner's performance, commented,

"Steiner running between turns now."

After witnessing the remarkable performance by Steiner at the Bermuda Grand Prix, one of her admirers remarked,

"Looking good off the injury."

Comparing Steiner to the golf phenom Tiger Woods, one of the fans complimented the American sprinter,

"Amazing. I love it. It's like watching Tiger Woods start dominating golf in a sport where no one else looked like him. So fantastic."

Expand Tweet

Another admirer expressed their happiness about Steiner being healthy and winning.

"Glad to see she's back and healthy. Excited to see how she performs at the trials," the fan said.

Abby Steiner opens up about her injury

The U.S. Indoor record holder in the 200m and 300m, Abby Steiner went through surgery for an injury in her left heel last year. Abby informed her fans about her injury woes in July 2023 through an Instagram post.

Sharing a picture of herself in track uniform, Abby Steiner revealed that she was suffering from a bone spur in her left heel that had been pressing against her Achilles tendon. She struggled and tried to fight through the pain, however, things did not go as planned and she had to end her season early.

"For the past 6ish months, I’ve been dealing with a bone spur in my left heel that’s been pressing against my Achilles’ tendon. Showed up to meets, practices, workouts in pain every day. Showed up with a lot of grit and a whole lot of love for the sport."

She further added,

"A lot of people asked me why I didn’t quit if I was so injured. Quitting was never an option to me. It was never an option to give up without doing everything possible to make that team going to Budapest. Despite all my efforts, it didn’t come together. I’ll be shutting down my season early to get surgery to get back to being pain free again."