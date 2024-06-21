“Absolute comedy”- Riley Gaines lashes out at California State Senator for calling her a ‘crazy right-wing nut job’

Riley Gaines has been very vocal against the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports, while the CA State Senator, Scott Weiner has been advocating otherwise. The two have taken digs at each other continuously as the discussion around the topic continues. In yet another incident, the State Senator called Gaines a ‘right-wing nut job’, which didn't go down well with the former Kentucky swimmer.

Earlier in March, Weiner was speaking on Transgender Day of Visibility and alleged that Riley Gaines was just a ‘cause celeb’. He argued that Gaines had tied for the sixth (fifth) position with the transgender swimmer Lia Thomas during the 2022 NCAA Championships, after which she started advocating against the participation of biological males in women’s sports.

Weiner added that the 24-year-old had neglected the fact that the other five women finished ahead of the transgender swimmer, implying they were no threat to women or held no advantage over them. However, for whatever the weight his argument held, Gaines responded, writing:

“It's always the ones who have never played a competitive sport in their entire lives lol”

The California State Senate recently passed a bill banning the forced outing of transgender students from the schools, which Riley Gaines wasn't in favor of. She criticized Scott Weiner in particular, and the CA State Senator has now called her and other critics of him ‘right-wing nut jobs’.

Gaines defended herself by saying that she believed in parental rights, and if those were the criteria for a ‘right-wing nut job’, she was happy to be one.

"Absolute comedy. CA state Senator @Scott_Wiener says I'm a "crazy right-wing nut job" because I believe in parental rights and fiercely condemn those who don't.If those are the qualifications, then I'm proudly a right-wing nut job.🤭 Who else?"

Riley Gaines vs Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Championships

2022 Women's Swimming and Diving Championships

Riley Gaines and Lia Thomas squared off during the 2022 NCAA Championships, which were eventually won by the transgender swimmer. The two swimmers met in the 200-meter freestyle final, where both of them clocked the same timing for the fifth position, 1:43:40.

After the event ended, the fifth place was handed to Thomas, while Gaines claimed she was told by officials they had instructions to have the trophy in the hands of the transgender swimmer.

"We have been advised as an organization, that when photos are being taken, that it's crucial that the trophy is in Lia's hands”, she revealed on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Gaines has been a very vocal critic of Lia Thomas ever since the incident. She also supported the CAS' decision that ban transgender swimmers from competing in women's sports at Olympic or elite competitions.