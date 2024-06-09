“Absolute legends” “Poetry in motion” - Fans react as Ireland wins gold at the European Athletics Championships and gears up for the Paris Olympics

On Saturday, June 8, the European Athletics Championships saw the Irish team of Rhasidat Adeleke, Christopher O’Donnell, Thomas Barr, and Sharlene Mawdsley create history as they stormed to gold in the 4x400m mixed relay. This marks Ireland's first European gold in 1998, and fans were left overjoyed at the sprinters’ achievements.

Going into the race, Ireland was expected to make it to the podium after their bronze medal-winning performance at the World Relays held earlier this year. However, no one expected the quartet of Adeleke, O'Donnell, Barr, and Mawdley to storm to gold, with Femke Bol and the Dutch team being the favorites for the win.

Beating all odds, the Irish team stormed to the top of the podium, at the European Athletics Championships, holding off Italy and the Netherlands to make history for their country.

Reacting to this gold medal performance, one fan called the team legendary, writing:

“Chuffed to see this. Absolute legends 🙌”

Another fan congratulated Sharlene Mawdsley by posting:

“Congratulations Sharlene, what a brilliant run. You have the most beautiful running technique, poetry in motion. I could watch you running all day long. Go raibh maith agat.”

Here is how other track and field enthusiasts reacted to Ireland winning gold at the European Athletics Championships:

“Brilliant! The four of you are the source of so much joy for the Irish around the world. Thank you 🇮🇪,” one fan wrote.

“Our two young daughters (9 & 6) stayed up to watch you guys make history. They were still talking about you this morning. Thank you for inspiring them,” another commented.

“Quite extraordinary, not been a moment like that in Irish sport for a lifetime !! Mine anyway 😅 I'm 80 so thank you, all four of you. Brilliant !” one X user enthused

“I had absolutely 100% faith in you to get a sub 50s split & you didn't let me down! Your success is just starting & we shall be here for it. Congratulations, you are an European Champion,” another fan wrote, congratulating Sharlene Mawdsley.

European Athletics Championships: Thomas Barr reacts to Ireland winning gold

Ireland had a slow start to their race at the European Athletics Championships, with the team trailing in fourth after the first leg run by Christopher O’Donnell. However, the quartet solidified themselves as a threat for the podium the second the baton reached Rhasidat Adeleke, as she clocked a 49.53 split in the second leg to propel the team to first.

Adeleke’s run was followed by a 44.90 by Thomas Barr, before a 49.50 anchor leg from Sharlene Mawdsley sealed the deal. Reacting to their gold at the European Athletics Championships, Barr told the press that the team themselves were surprised.

“We surprised a lot of people here and we definitely surprised ourselves. But we also had great confidence that if there is a right day, there is no reason why we could not come home with a medal,” he said.

Ireland's gold medal winning time was 3:09.93, good to break the 3:11.53 national record they'd set in March at the World Relays. Joining them on the podium in second place was Italy with their own national record of 3:10.69, while the Netherlands took bronze after a 3:10.73.

