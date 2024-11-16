"Absolutely hideous shoes";"This is a crazy fit"- Fans in splits as they react to Sha'Carri Richardson featuring in retro Nike Air Super Fly

Sha'Carri Richardson was recently spotted at the retro Nike Air Super Fly photoshoot. The double Olympic medalist was seen posing for an unreleased collection that would be soon up for sale.

Richardson was spotted in a dark blue Nike crop jacket, coupled with high end stockings and dark blue shoes.

"1 of 1! The only one! New Nike Women Air silhouette! Coming soon," she wrote on her Instagram handle.

Fans were divided as they reacted to Richardson's latest photoshoot. Some praised her for her new outfit, while others weren't impressed with the shoes she wore.

One user commented that the shoes were a 'crazy fit'.

"Lmao this is a crazzzzy fit😂😂😂" wrote the user.

Another user was of the opinion that the shoes were anything but good.

"Absolutely hideous shoes omg", commented the user.

One user shared similar thoughts by writing on the post,

"It’s like everything BUT the shoe is good. 😕"

Here are some more reactions about the outfit worn by Richardson at the Nike photoshoot:

"Go to Reebok they would do you better", suggested one user.

"It looks good on her [Fire emoji]", commented another user.

"These look like bowling shoes 🤢", added one user.

Sha'Carri Richardson had a great campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024. The American sprinter won a silver medal in the 100m and a gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay at the quadrennial event held in Paris.

Sha'Carri Richardson's top Nike campaigns

Sha'Carri Richardson and her top Nike campaigns [Image for Representational Purposes] [Image Source : Getty]

Sha'Carri Richardson turned professional in 2019 when she signed up with Nike for an initial contract of four years. She signed an extension contract for five more years in 2023, worth $20 million approximately.

Since 2019, the 24-year-old American sprinter has appeared in several popular Nike campaigns, including those for the Paris Olympics 2024. When she turned up to cheer her teammates from the US basketball finals at the Paris Olympics, Richardson was seen in an experimental top that was made from three different pairs of Nike Dunks.

That wasn't all. Richardson was felicitated with a special tribute from Nike for her achievements at the quadrennial event in Paris. In one of her Instagram stories, the American sprinter was seen holding a customized suitcase embossed with the Nike emblem on it.

Richardson once talked about inspiring people through her fashion choices. In an interview with NBC, she mentioned,

"I really just wanted people to know that you can be yourself. That means you wanna be sexy, you wanna be cute, you wanna express yourself in ways that nobody has before? Don’t let that stop you.”

Sha'Carri Richardson had a roller coaster campaign in 2024. While she made a name for herself at the Paris Olympics, Richardson finished her athletic season on a slightly disappointing note as she barely managed to avoid a last place finish at the Wanda Diamond League Finals 2024 which were held at Brussels in Belgium.

