ACC Track and Field Championships 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch, and more

The ACC Track and Field Championships 2024 will commence on May 9 and conclude on May 11, 2024. The Georgia Tech at the George C. Griffin Track in Atlanta, Georgia will host the event. Georgia Tech is hosting this competition for the fifth time.

All three days of the events will witness multiple colleges and top-notch athletes compete for the ultimate title. Some of the competitors competing in the ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships are Boston College Eagles, Clemson Tigers, Duke Blue Devils, Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Louisville Cardinals, Miami Hurricanes, North Carolina Tar Heels, North Carolina State Wolfpack, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Pitt Panthers, Virginia Cavaliers, Virginia Tech Hokies, and Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The schedule for the event has been released. Let's have a look at it.

Schedule of the 2024 ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Day 1, Thursday, May 9 (All Eastern Time Zones)

Track Events

Men's 400 Meter Hurdles - 6:00 pm - Prelims Women's 400 Meter Hurdles - 6:20 pm - Prelims Men's 200 Meters - 6:40 pm - Prelims Women's 200 Meters - 7:00 pm - Prelims Men's 1500 Meters - 7:20 pm - Prelims Women's 1500 Meters - 7:45 pm - Prelims Men's 10,000 Meters - 8:10 pm - Final Women's 10,000 Meters - 8:50 pm - Final

Field Events

Women's Hammer - 10:00 am Men's Hammer - 1:00 pm Women's Javelin Throw - 4:00 pm Men's Pole Vault - 6:00 pm Men's Javelin Throw - 6:30 pm

Combined Events

Decathlon

12:00 pm - 100 Meters 12:00 pm - Long Jump 12:00 pm - Shot Put 12:00 pm - High Jump 12:00 pm - 400 Meters

Heptathlon

1:00 pm - 100 Meter Hurdles 1:00 pm - High Jump 1:00 pm - Shot Put 1:00 pm - 200 Meter

Day 2, Friday, May 10

Track Events

Men's 110 Meter Hurdles - 6:00 pm - Prelims Women's 100 Meter Hurdles - 6:25 pm - Prelims Men's 400 Meter - 6:40 pm - Prelims Women's 400 Meter - 6:55 pm - Prelims Men's 100 Meter - 7:15 pm - Prelims Women's 100 Meter - 7:30 pm - Prelims Men's 800 Meter - 7:45 pm - Prelims Women's 800 Meter - 8:00 pm - Prelims Men's 3000m Steeplechase - 8:25 pm - Final Women's 3000m Steeplechase - 8:45 pm - Final

Field Events

Women's Shot Put - 3:00 pm Men's Long Jump - 3:30 pm Men's Shot Put - 6:00 pm Women's Pole Vault - 6:00 pm Women's Long Jump - 6:30 pm

Combined Events

Decathlon

110 Meter Hurdles - 11:30 am Discus Throw - 11:30 am Pole Vault - 11:30 am Javelin Throw - 11:30 am 1500 Meters - 11:30 am

Heptathlom

Long Jump - 12:30 pm Javelin Throw - 12:30 pm 800 Meters - 12:30 pm

Day 3, Saturday, May 11

Track Events

Men’s 4x100m Relay - 5:00 pm - Final Women’s 4x100m Relay - Final Men's 1500m - 5:20 pm - Final Women's 1500m - 5:30 pm - Final Men's 110m Hurdles - 5:40 pm - Final Women's 100m Hurdles - 5:50 pm - Final Men's 400m - 6:00 pm - Final Women's 400m - 6:10 pm - Final Men's 100m - 6:20 pm - Final Women's 100m - 6:30 pm - Final Men's 800m - 6:40 pm - Final Women's 800m - 6:50 pm - Final Men's 400m Hurdles - 7:00 pm - Final Women's 400m Hurdles - 7:10 pm - Final Men's 200m - 7:20 pm - Final Women's 200m - 7:30 pm - Final Men's 5000m - 7:40 pm - Final Women's 5000m - 8:05 pm - Final Men's 4x400m Relay - 8:30 pm - Final Women's 4x400m Relay - 8:40 pm - Final

Field Events

Men's High Jump - 2:00 pm Women's Discus - 2:00 pm Men's Triple Jump - 2:30 pm Women's High Jump - 5:00 pm Men's Discus - 5:00 pm Women's Triple Jump - 5:30 pm

Where to watch the ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships 2024?

Track and field enthusiasts can watch the ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships 2024 live on ACC Network, which will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Having access to the ACC Network via the cable provider is necessary.