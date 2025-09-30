Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about dealing with stress and nervousness while competing on the global stage. The American athlete compared stress to a muscle and shared how one must exercise to deal with it effectively.Nedoroscik concluded his Paris Olympics campaign with two bronze medals and went on to make an appearance on Dancing with the Stars, where he partnered with Rylee Arnold and finished fourth overall after putting forward incredible performances throughout the season.After having dealt with high-pressure situations in his career, Stephen Nedoroscik expressed his thoughts about dealing with stress in such moments. The American gymnast shared that one must be prepared by training themselves by visualizing as well as shifting their mindset from being nervous to excited. Moreover, accepting that they'll be dealing with high-pressure situations can help to prepare the mind to react in a better way, and Stephen Nedoroscik shared that stress can be overcome with time.&quot;Stress is kind of like a muscle that you have to exercise. You wanna put yourself in environments that are stressful and overcome them over time, you will get better and better at it. Shift your mindset from being nervous to being excited; that's number one. Number two is controlling those controllables, visualize, prepare, and just accept that you're about to do this thing that is really scary. Part of that preparation is, of course, training, but also getting in the right mindset,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis is a developing article and will be updated soon.