  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Accept that you're about to do this thing that is really scary"-Stephen Nedoroscik opens up about dealing with stress while competing at global stage

"Accept that you're about to do this thing that is really scary"-Stephen Nedoroscik opens up about dealing with stress while competing at global stage

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Sep 30, 2025 04:35 GMT
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
Stephen Nedoroscik at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about dealing with stress and nervousness while competing on the global stage. The American athlete compared stress to a muscle and shared how one must exercise to deal with it effectively.

Ad

Nedoroscik concluded his Paris Olympics campaign with two bronze medals and went on to make an appearance on Dancing with the Stars, where he partnered with Rylee Arnold and finished fourth overall after putting forward incredible performances throughout the season.

After having dealt with high-pressure situations in his career, Stephen Nedoroscik expressed his thoughts about dealing with stress in such moments. The American gymnast shared that one must be prepared by training themselves by visualizing as well as shifting their mindset from being nervous to excited. Moreover, accepting that they'll be dealing with high-pressure situations can help to prepare the mind to react in a better way, and Stephen Nedoroscik shared that stress can be overcome with time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Stress is kind of like a muscle that you have to exercise. You wanna put yourself in environments that are stressful and overcome them over time, you will get better and better at it. Shift your mindset from being nervous to being excited; that's number one. Number two is controlling those controllables, visualize, prepare, and just accept that you're about to do this thing that is really scary. Part of that preparation is, of course, training, but also getting in the right mindset," he said.
Ad
Ad

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

About the author
Adityan Pillai

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adityan Pillai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications