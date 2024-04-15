ADAC Marathon Hannover Results 2024: Germany’s Amanal Petros and Domenika Mayer set new course records

The ADAC Marathon Hannover 2024 concluded on April 14, 2024. Germany’s Amanal Petros and Domenika Mayer set the course records in the men’s and women’s races, respectively.

Petros, who was defending his title, won the race in a time of 2:06:05 by bettering his own course record of 2:07:02 set in 2023. Boaz Kipkemei (2:07:06) and Victor Kiplimo (2:09:58) secured the second and third places, respectively, at the ADAC Marathon Hannover 2024.

Mayer clinched the victory by beating the World Championships 2011 bronze medalist and Boston Marathon 2012 winner, Sharon Cherop (2:24:41), clocking a time of 2:23:50. On her way to the title, she also bettered the course record previously attained by Matea Parlov Koštro who clocked 2:25:45 in the last edition.

Cherop’s compatriot Lilian Jebitok from Kenya came third after recording a time of 2:27:13 at the World Athletics Label Road Race.

Men’s marathon results at the ADAC Marathon Hannover 2024

Amanal Petros (GER) - 2:06:05 Boaz Kipkemei (KEN) - 2:07:06 Victor Kiplimo (KEN) - 2:09:58 Hammington Kimaiyo Cherop (KEN) - 2:12:01 Jackson Kemboi Rutto (KEN) - 2:12:12 Amos Kiplimo Mitei (KEN) - 2:14:49 Tom Thurley (GER) - 2:14:52 Polat Arikan (TUR) - 2:16:38 Ilia Tiapkin (KGZ) - 2:17:05 Remigijus Kancys (LTU) - 2:17:17

Women’s marathon results at the ADAC Marathon Hannover 2024

Domenika Mayer (GER) - 2:23:50 Sharon Cherop (KEN) - 2:24:41 Lilian Jebitok (KEN) - 2:27:13 Sardana Trofimova (KGZ) - 2:27:32 Failuna Matanga (TAN) - 2:27:33 Nora Szabo (HUN) - 2:30:04 Juliette Thomas (BEL) - 2:31:40 Vanessa Wilson (AUS) - 2:31:45 Rutendo Joan Nyahora (ZIM) - 2:34:29 Lisa Fuchs (GER) - 2:35:22

Irina Mikitenko’s daughter wins U20 R5K race as part of ADAC Marathon Hannover

: Irina Mikitenko of Germany poses during the Virgin London Marathon 2011 Photo Call at the Tower Hotel on April 13, 2011, in London, England. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The R5K race, held in both U23 and U20 categories as a part of ADAC Marathon Hannover, saw two-time London Marathon and Berlin Marathon 2008 champion Irina Mikitenko’s daughter Vanessa Mikitenko claim the women’s U20 title.

The 18-year-old Vanessa from the SSC Hanau Rodenbach club won the race with a time of 16:28,26. This timing was also better than the U23 winner of the women’s category, Mia Jurenka, who registered a time of 16:32,31.

Last year at the European Athletics U20 Championships held in Jerusalem, Vanessa Mikitenko achieved one of her career-best finishes, earning fifth place in the 3000m event at 9:33.11.