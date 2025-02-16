Adam Peaty's fiancee Holly Ramsay shares a glimpse of their cute gesture post-Valentine's Day celebration

Adam Peaty's fiance, Holly Ramsay, recently gave a look into their cute gestures for each other after their Valentine's Day celebration. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2023.

Ad

After dating for a year, Peaty got engaged to his girlfriend in September 2024, announcing the news via his social media handle. Since then, the couple frequently shares glimpses of their time together, and on February 15, Peaty reshared a post from Holly that showcased a customized T-shirt she gifted to the British swimmer.

Holly shared a picture of a t-shirt she got for the British swimmer, which had her photos printed all over it and had 'WIFE 2 BE' written on it. Jokingly comparing her and Peaty's gifts for each other on Valentine's Day, she wrote:

Ad

Trending

"He gets me flowers... @adam_peaty. I get him a t shirt with me all over it."

Adam Peaty's Instagram story

Adam Peaty met Holly Ramsay through her sister Tilly, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. At that time, the Olympic swimmer was in a relationship with Eirianedd Munro.

Ad

Adam Peaty penned a heartfelt note for fiancee Holly Ramsay while announcing engagement

Adam Peaty shared a heartfelt post for his fiancee, Holly Ramsay, on September 12 last year by sharing a bunch of pictures on his Instagram handle. The first picture in the carousel showcased the couple striking adorable pose, with the other photos featuring Holly showing off her engagement ring.

Ad

Thanking his fiancee for her unwavering support during difficult times, Peaty called himself the 'luckiest man on earth' as he penned a heartfelt note for his partner:

"I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife. I’m truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side. You fill my heart to the brim and give my soul peace. You have been with me when I’ve been at my lowest and helped me understand myself to navigate my own darkness. You have also celebrated the highs which have been so many, as for the first time in my life, I’m happy with the man I’ve become. You came to church with me and joined the incredible community we have there without a question," he wrote.

Ad

Ad

The British swimmer last competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he won a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke event after clocking 59.05s.

Following this campaign, the 30-year-old announced that he would be taking an extended break to focus on training and also indulge in some self-reflection. He is yet to confirm his plans to participate in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback