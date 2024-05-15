Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024: Schedule, where to watch, athletes to watch out for and more

The Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024 is slated to be held on May 18, 2024, at Piedmont Park. The event will consist of some of the top-notch athletes and some remarkable performances are expected. From Noah Lyles to Grant Holloway to Tamara Davis, renowned American athletes will grace the event with their presence.

Along with Lyles, his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield will also be competing at the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024. The men's 150m event will witness a staggering competition between the top athletes like Noah Lyles, Josephus Lyles, Akani Simbine, Zharnel Huges, and Alexander Ogando.

The other events 100m, 200m, long jump, 110m hurdles, and pole vault also inculcate remarkable athletes and will deliver fantastic competition to witness at the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024. The entire schedule and the athletes' list have been released. Let's have a look at it.

Schedule of the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024

Saturday, May 18 (All timings are in EDT)

Men's Long Jump - 3:45 pm Webcast Live - 4:45 pm Women's 100m Heat 1 - 5:00 pm Women's 100m Heat 2 - 5:05 pm Men's 100m Heat 1 - 5:15 pm Men's 100m Heat 2 - 5:20 pm Women's Pole Vault - 5:30 pm Men's 110m Hurdles Heat 1 - 5:30 pm Men's 110m Hurdles Heat 2 - 5:35 pm Women's 100m Hurdles Heat 1 - 5:45 pm Women's 100m Hurdles Heat 2 - 5:50 pm Women's 200m - 6:00 pm HS Girls 100m - 6:10 pm Women's 150 m - 6:20 pm Women's Long Jump - 6:25 pm Men's 200 m - 6:30 pm HS Boys 100m - 6:40 pm Women's 100m Final - 6:50 pm Men's 100m Final - 7:00 pm Men's 110m Hurdles Final - 7:10 pm Women's 100m Hurdles Final - 7:20 pm Men's 150m - 7:30 pm

Where to watch the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024?

The track and field enthusiasts can watch the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024 on multiple platforms. It will be shown live on Adidas' YouTube Channel and Noah Lyles' YouTube channel as well. It will go live from 4:45 pm to 7:45 pm EDT on May 18, 2024.

Athletes to watch out at the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024

Here are the athletes who will be competing in various events of the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024:

Men's Long Jump

Mattia Furlani Ju'Vaughn Harrison Jarrion Lawson Carey McLeod Laquan Nairn

Women's 100m Heats

Celera Barnes Anavia Battle Kennedy Blackmon Mikiah Brisco Tamara Clark Aleia Hobba Gina Lückenkemper Ashanti Moore Cambrea Sturgis

Men's 100m Heats

Ronnie Baker Cravont Charleston Ryiem Forde Erriyon Knighton Terrance Laird Ferdinand Omanyala Udodi Onwuzurike Jaylen Slade Jelani Walker Kendal Williams

Women's Pole Vault

Rachel Baxter Molly Caudery Sophie Gutermuth Brynn King Alina McDonald Anicka Newell

Men's 110m Hurdles heats

Rasheem Brown Trey Cunningham Michael Dickson Robert Dunning Grant Holloway Myles Hunter Louis Rollins Damion Thomas

Women's 100m Heats

Mariam Abdul-Rashid Tobi Amusan Kendra Harrison Sharika Nelvis Ackera Nugent Kaylah Robinson Demisha Roswell Cindy Sember Yanique Thompson

Women's 150m

Tamari Davis Talitha Diggs Candace Hill Darryl Neita Favour Ofili

Women's Long Jump

Ese Braune Quanesha Burks Tara Davis-Woodhall Anna Hall Chanice Porter

Men's 200m

Steven Gardiner Jereem Richards Oblique Seville Wayde van Niekerk

Men's 150m

Zharnel Hughes Noah Lyles Josephus Lyles Alexander Ogando Akani Simbine