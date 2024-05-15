Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024: Schedule, where to watch, athletes to watch out for and more

  • home icon
By Nancy Singh
Modified May 15, 2024 14:53 GMT
The Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024 is slated to be held on May 18, 2024, at Piedmont Park. The event will consist of some of the top-notch athletes and some remarkable performances are expected. From Noah Lyles to Grant Holloway to Tamara Davis, renowned American athletes will grace the event with their presence.

Along with Lyles, his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield will also be competing at the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024. The men's 150m event will witness a staggering competition between the top athletes like Noah Lyles, Josephus Lyles, Akani Simbine, Zharnel Huges, and Alexander Ogando.

The other events 100m, 200m, long jump, 110m hurdles, and pole vault also inculcate remarkable athletes and will deliver fantastic competition to witness at the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024. The entire schedule and the athletes' list have been released. Let's have a look at it.

Schedule of the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024

Saturday, May 18 (All timings are in EDT)

  1. Men's Long Jump - 3:45 pm
  2. Webcast Live - 4:45 pm
  3. Women's 100m Heat 1 - 5:00 pm
  4. Women's 100m Heat 2 - 5:05 pm
  5. Men's 100m Heat 1 - 5:15 pm
  6. Men's 100m Heat 2 - 5:20 pm
  7. Women's Pole Vault - 5:30 pm
  8. Men's 110m Hurdles Heat 1 - 5:30 pm
  9. Men's 110m Hurdles Heat 2 - 5:35 pm
  10. Women's 100m Hurdles Heat 1 - 5:45 pm
  11. Women's 100m Hurdles Heat 2 - 5:50 pm
  12. Women's 200m - 6:00 pm
  13. HS Girls 100m - 6:10 pm
  14. Women's 150 m - 6:20 pm
  15. Women's Long Jump - 6:25 pm
  16. Men's 200 m - 6:30 pm
  17. HS Boys 100m - 6:40 pm
  18. Women's 100m Final - 6:50 pm
  19. Men's 100m Final - 7:00 pm
  20. Men's 110m Hurdles Final - 7:10 pm
  21. Women's 100m Hurdles Final - 7:20 pm
  22. Men's 150m - 7:30 pm

Where to watch the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024?

The track and field enthusiasts can watch the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024 on multiple platforms. It will be shown live on Adidas' YouTube Channel and Noah Lyles' YouTube channel as well. It will go live from 4:45 pm to 7:45 pm EDT on May 18, 2024.

Athletes to watch out at the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024

Here are the athletes who will be competing in various events of the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024:

Men's Long Jump

  1. Mattia Furlani
  2. Ju'Vaughn Harrison
  3. Jarrion Lawson
  4. Carey McLeod
  5. Laquan Nairn

Women's 100m Heats

  1. Celera Barnes
  2. Anavia Battle
  3. Kennedy Blackmon
  4. Mikiah Brisco
  5. Tamara Clark
  6. Aleia Hobba
  7. Gina Lückenkemper
  8. Ashanti Moore
  9. Cambrea Sturgis

Men's 100m Heats

  1. Ronnie Baker
  2. Cravont Charleston
  3. Ryiem Forde
  4. Erriyon Knighton
  5. Terrance Laird
  6. Ferdinand Omanyala
  7. Udodi Onwuzurike
  8. Jaylen Slade
  9. Jelani Walker
  10. Kendal Williams

Women's Pole Vault

  1. Rachel Baxter
  2. Molly Caudery
  3. Sophie Gutermuth
  4. Brynn King
  5. Alina McDonald
  6. Anicka Newell

Men's 110m Hurdles heats

  1. Rasheem Brown
  2. Trey Cunningham
  3. Michael Dickson
  4. Robert Dunning
  5. Grant Holloway
  6. Myles Hunter
  7. Louis Rollins
  8. Damion Thomas

Women's 100m Heats

  1. Mariam Abdul-Rashid
  2. Tobi Amusan
  3. Kendra Harrison
  4. Sharika Nelvis
  5. Ackera Nugent
  6. Kaylah Robinson
  7. Demisha Roswell
  8. Cindy Sember
  9. Yanique Thompson

Women's 150m

  1. Tamari Davis
  2. Talitha Diggs
  3. Candace Hill
  4. Darryl Neita
  5. Favour Ofili

Women's Long Jump

  1. Ese Braune
  2. Quanesha Burks
  3. Tara Davis-Woodhall
  4. Anna Hall
  5. Chanice Porter

Men's 200m

  1. Steven Gardiner
  2. Jereem Richards
  3. Oblique Seville
  4. Wayde van Niekerk

Men's 150m

  1. Zharnel Hughes
  2. Noah Lyles
  3. Josephus Lyles
  4. Alexander Ogando
  5. Akani Simbine

