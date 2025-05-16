After 2 surgeries Kayla DiCello shares heartbreaking update about her gymnastics season future

Kayla DiCello is one of the most promising gymnasts on Team USA. Recently, after undergoing two surgeries last year, the youngster shared a heartbreaking update about the future of her 2025 season.

DiCello first injured herself at the 2024 US Olympic Trials. The 21-year-old had been one of the front runners to qualify for the team. However, she ruptured her right Achilles on the opening day of the competition during the vault exercise event, subsequently putting an end to her Olympic dreams.

A little over six months later, the gymnast has to undergo a surgery on her other foot to address a bone spur. As a result of these back-to-back surgeries, Kayla DiCello recently told Inside Gymnastic that she will be sitting out the 2025 competitive season.

DiCello currently competes for the University of Florida in the NCAA. While she hasn't competed for the team since the 2022-2023 season, she will likely return to the mat in early 2026 for the Gators.

Kayla DiCello reflects on sharing her recovery journey with fans

DiCello at the Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials (Image Source: Getty)

Since rupturing her Achilles at the US Olympic Trials, Kayla DiCello has been vocal about her road to recovery. The gymnast often shares updates about her injury with fans, giving them a behind-the-scenes look into her rehab.

In an interview with Olympics.com, DiCello explained why she has been so honest about her recovery journey, saying,

“I got hurt on national TV, so a lot of people know. It’s all about the journey and coming back. If I was on the outside watching somebody come back, I think watching and seeing how someone is progressing is something that would be really interesting to me. It’s just keeping everybody updated that I’m doing good, I’m getting back into gymnastics, and I’m happy.”

In the same interview, DiCello also outlined the mentality that has helped her stay positive through the setbacks.

“I learned that it will be hard at first. But I think the time being home was a really good reminder that nobody’s making me do this, and it’s something that I want to do and that I want to pursue. I think just getting my mind set that way was a lot easier because then it feels like, ‘Okay, this is something I know I’m capable of, and I have the time to do it now.’”

Over the course of her gymnastics career, Kayla DiCello has won a World Championship gold and bronze, three Pan American Games medals and two Pan American Championships medals.

