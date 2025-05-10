After arrest Fred Kerley dominates his first 100m race with sub-9.90s performance

Fred Kerley recently left fans in awe after executing a notable performance at the Franson Last Chance Meet following his arrest. He competed in the Franson Last Chance Meet, scheduled from May 9 to 11, 2025, at the Azusa Pacific University in Malibu, California.
Ahead of his appearance at the 2025 Grand Slam Track in Miami, Kerley was arrested for allegedly punching the hurdler and his former girlfriend Alaysha Johnson in the face. According to the reports, Johnson informed the police officers that Kerley hit her in the face with a closed fist, leading to bleeding from her nose, when they ran into each other at the hotel in Dania Beach, where the former had an appointment with her conditioning coach.
According to the New York Post, Kerley was booked on a first-degree misdemeanor charge. The Olympian went to court and walked out of the jail after paying a $1000 bond. Kerley had to miss the opportunity to compete in Miami.
Days after the incident, he competed at the Franson Last Chance Meet and dominated the prelims and semifinals of the men's 100m dash. In the first round, he posted a stunning time of 9.95 seconds to leave Benjamin Azamati and Asani Hampton behind, who clocked 10.07 and 10.19 seconds, respectively.
Advancing to the semifinals, he registered a stunning 9.87 seconds to surpass Azamati and Kyle De Moica who clocked 9.93 and 10.24 seconds, respectively, to earn a spot for the final round.
Fred Kerley was previously arrested following a confrontation with police
Fred Kerley was previously arrested following a confrontation with police in January 2025. Kerley has been a two-time Olympic medalist. He clinched his first Olympic medal in 2020 at the Tokyo Games, when he secured a silver medal in the 100m after following Italy's Marcell Jacobs. Three summers later, he settled with a bronze medal in the same event after his teammate Noah Lyles and Jamaica's Kishane Thompson.
In January 2025, Kerley was wrestled and tasered to the ground by Miami Beach police after his alleged disorderly behavior. According to reports, the Miami Beach police were investigating a different scene when Kerley approached his vehicle parked nearby although the police warned him. The confrontation began to rise between Kerley and the officials, when the latter tasered the athlete and used a dart-firing stun gun.
Kerley was arrested on the counts of battery, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.