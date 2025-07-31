  • home icon
  • After arrest and removal from the Lehigh University team, Sammy Sasso breathes sigh of relief amid ongoing case

After arrest and removal from the Lehigh University team, Sammy Sasso breathes sigh of relief amid ongoing case

By Animesh Pandey
Published Jul 31, 2025 04:37 GMT
Ohio State v Penn State - Source: Getty
Sammy Sasso breathes sigh of relief in ongoing case [Image Source : Getty]

Sammy Sasso has received some good news in relation to the recent case. After being arrested for allegedly possessing illegal arms and drugs and being subsequently removed from the Lehigh University team, most of the charges against the wrestler-turned-coach were dropped in the preliminary court hearing.

In the hearing, the court dropped most of his charges, and the felony gun charge was reduced to a misdemeanor. It also turned out that all the firearms found in Sasso's vehicle were licensed and owned by him for self-defense purposes. There has been no report of the drug charges as of now.

According to multiple media reports, Sasso was recently arrested in his hometown of Nazareth. On the evening of July 16, the local police had stopped the wrestler-turned-coach for the expired Ohio registration of his car. Following a thorough inspection of the car, Sasso was arrested on charges of possessing illegal firearms and drugs.

Following his arrest, Sammy Sasso was removed from his job as the assistant wrestling coach of Lehigh University, which he had joined only months ago. The 25-year-old had joined the institution after retiring from competitive wrestling in February 2025.

When Sammy Sasso opened up about his struggles as he retired from the sport

Sammy Sasso opens up about his struggles after retiring from collegiate wrestling [Image Source: Getty]
Sammy Sasso opens up about his struggles after retiring from collegiate wrestling [Image Source: Getty]

Sammy Sasso recounted his struggles, including his near-death experience, as he announced his retirement. The Pennsylvania native represented the Ohio State University as a collegiate wrestler from the 2019-20 to 2023-24 season.

In his conversation with the B1G network, Sasso mentioned,

"It was tough, just because you go from wrestling at such a high level, and wrestling in Big Ten Finals, National Finals, things like that, and then going to learn how to walk again, you know, it's not easy. And at first, wrestling seemed far away, but I just had some really good physical therapists, I had a lot of people supporting me, especially the wrestling community as a whole, and ultimately it didn't work out the way I wanted (it) to, but the damage to my leg was just a little too much."
For the unversed, Sasso had survived a carjacking attempt in August 2023, in which he was shot in the abdomen. The wrestler further added,

"But I wouldn't trade the experience for anything, because it just showed me a lot about myself, and what I'm capable of, despite not getting the results I wanted, I just found another level of work that I could go to, so, you know, I really couldn't have done it without the support of coaches, teammates, and, you know, family, and the wrestling community."

Sammy Sasso won two silver medals and a bronze medal at the NCAA Wrestling Championships. He also won the Big Ten Championships twice - once in 2021 and the other time in 2023.

Animesh Pandey

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
