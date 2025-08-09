American wrestler, Mason Parris, shared on social media that he will be returning to competitive wrestling, following a short break he took attending the Los Angeles Chargers minicamp. While Parris hasn't played football since high school, he stated that attending the camp felt like a 'welcome reset'. Parris last competed at the 2025 Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov International in January 2025, where he won the gold medal in the 125 kg class.Mason Parris is regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers in the United States. He made his breakthrough at a collegiate level, representing the University of Michigan, where he became an NCAA Champion in 2023. Parris also won the Dan Hodge Trophy that same year, an award given to the best collegiate wrestler in the United States. He would go on to compete on an international level, winning the bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships. Parris competed in high school football, too, where he played as a linebacker and earned multiple all-state honors.In a post on Instagram, Parris announced that he will be returning to competitive wrestling after participating in a training camp with the LA Chargers. The wrestler stated that he is aiming to compete in the Olympics in 2028:&quot;This football journey was exactly what I needed at this time in my life. It was the change of pace I needed that gave me something new to train and strive toward. I knew this journey was going to be an uphill battle from the start, but it was a challenge I am glad I pursued.&quot;&quot;With this, I am excited to say that I will be returning to the sport I love to strive for the 2028 LA Olympics. Now with no doubt in my mind I know where I belong. I have rejuvenated my desire to be the best in the world. I am more driven and hungrier than ever to reach my goals.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostParris also added that he will be returning to train at the Cliff Keen Wrestling Club in Michigan as he targets the Olympics, looking to establish himself as one of the best in the world once again.Mason Parris shared glimpses of his time with the LA ChargersMason Parris at the World Championships Belgrade 2023 - Source: GettyMason Parris took to Instagram to share a few glimpses of his time with the LA Chargers earlier this week. He donned the number 43 jersey.Still taken from Parris' Instagram (Source: @mason_parris/Instagram)Mason Parris played football at Lawrenceburg High School in Indiana, where he performed at an impressive level before switching over to wrestling.