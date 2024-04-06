After a disappointing Winter Cup performance, Suni Lee is set to headline U.S. classics along with Leanne Wong 

Suni Lee, current Olympic all-around gymnastics champion is set to headline the US classics together with Leanne Wong, four-time world championship medalist in the first draw for the US Classic in Hartford, Connecticut, in May.

21-year-old Suni Lee had a disappointing Winter Cup performance and also struggled with health problems for the last two years. However, she competed at the Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky, in February and will also contest in the US Classic scheduled to take place in May.

Leanne Wong will also contend in the US classics. The 19-year-old gymnast secured the second position after Simone Biles at the US Core Hydration Classic’s competition held on August 5. Wong got 14.15 points, the third-highest score for the day.

Suni Lee, who became the sixth American woman to become the all-around gymnastics champion at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, is aiming to compete in the 2024 Paris Games. Simone Biles, 6x world all-around champion and 7x Olympic medalist is also likely to compete in the event.

insidegym confirmed the news in an Instagram post shared on Friday.

The US Classics initial field fixed for May 17 to 19 will also include Jade Carey, Tokyo Olympic floor champion, Shilese Jones, 6x world championship medalist, and Trinity Thomas, the former NCAA all-around champion. USA Gymnastics will give updates to the field on Fridays before the May 3 registration deadline.

Suni Lee prioritizes self-care as she prepares for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Suni Lee aims for a place in Team USA for the forthcoming 2024 Paris Olympics and is taking her gym and self-care routines very seriously. The Olympic all-around gymnastics champion said she is journaling, taking therapy, carrying out adequate measures for her mind and well-being, and envisioning her success.

Lee was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2023 and is focused on becoming stronger. She spends almost eight hours daily hitting the mat and uneven bars, and extra time for conditioning. Suni Lee’s outside-the-gym routine is also crucial for her in her downtime when she goes on outings and shopping.

Lee has remained focused on vying for a place with Team USA in the 2024 Olympics. While on the 2021 team that included Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Mykala Skinner, and Grace McCallum, she won three medals, including a Gold for her all-around feat.