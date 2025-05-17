After dominant career at Virginia, Gretchen Walsh makes her feelings known on graduating from university

American swimmer Gretchen Walsh made her feelings known after graduating from the University of Virginia on Friday. Walsh concluded her collegiate journey after spending four years and a dominant swimming stint at the institution since 2022.

Ad

The 22-year-old has more than 20 NCAA Championship titles to her name during these four years, including nine individual titles, and has also been an All-American 27 times during this time. Academically, Walsh completed a degree in commerce major from the University.

As she concluded her University earlier this month, she shared a few glimpses from her graduation ceremony on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen in a white dress, complemented by the traditional black robe and the square academic cap. Her post also featured several of her University batchmates. She termed these four years as the best of her life in her caption and remarked:

Ad

Trending

"It’s a beautiful thing knowing that these were the best 4 years of my life. Thank you UVA. Let's graduate!!!!!"

Ad

Walsh recently competed at the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series, where she won three gold medals in 50m free, 100m, and 50m fly. Notably, she also clocked a world record time in the 100m butterfly event with 54.60 seconds.

Gretchen Walsh expressed her thoughts after an impressive performance at the TYR Pro Swim Series 2025

Gretchen Walsh (Image via: Getty)

Gretchen Walsh shared her thoughts after registering a remarkable performance at the TYR Pro Swim Series 2025 held earlier this month in Florida.

Ad

Speaking in an interview, Walsh revealed that she didn't expect to perform so well during this meet, as she was just looking to enjoy herself and see her friends in Florida. Additionally, she also mentioned that this momentum would really help her leading up to the World Aquatics Championships and their trials. She said (via SwimSawm, 00:01 onwards):

"It was shocking, I didn't expect to be here doing this. Definitely I knew I was going to have fun out here, I feel like I love swimming outside and just getting to see all my friends again, it's been a long NCAA season where you don't see everyone who's a pro. So, I've had a great time and obviously it's helped that I've been going really fast. I think this boats really well for the World Champ Trials, Worlds."

Ad

During the conversation, Gretchen Walsh also remarked that after fulfilling her targets and goals so early in the season, she needs some other motivation for the big meets such as the Worlds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More