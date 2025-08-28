After featuring in American Eagle's line by Travis Kelce, Suni Lee poses in stylish black fit for Prada

After featuring in American Eagle's line by Travis Kelce, Suni Lee has posed in a stylish black fit for Prada, the luxury fashion house from Italy. The Olympic gold medalist gymnast is experimenting with fashion amid taking a break from the 2025 season.Meanwhile, Kelce unveiled his Tru Kolors collaboration with American Eagle following his engagement announcement with Taylor Swift on Wednesday, August 27. The collection featured six athletes, including Suni Lee, UConn basketball star Azzi Fudd, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, basketball player Kiyan Anthony and tennis player Anna Frey.The next day, the gymnast shared a TikTok video, getting ready with Prada beauty products. She captioned the post:“the prettiest finishing touch with my banana balm.”View on TikTokSuni Lee was seen getting ready for an event, using the Prada Balm in Banana Yellow to add a glowy, summery touch. After finishing her base, she applied the balm on the high points of her cheeks, her nose and her lips, noting its oil-like comfort and 24-hour hydration. She also mentioned that the shade was inspired by Prada’s Spring/Summer 2011 runway collection and revealed she kept on theme by wearing an all-Prada outfit for the occasion. Lee stepped out in an all-black look, pairing a long-sleeve top with a mini skirt.Suni Lee has been spotted in Prada collections before. She even stunned in a Prada outfit at her debut New York Fashion Week appearance after her successful campaign at the Paris Games 2024. The gymnast is enjoying her downtime since her Olympic run, where she won three medals, including a team gold.Suni Lee reflects on her transition in style after moving to New York from the Midwest2025 ESPYs - Arrivals - Source: GettySuni Lee moved from her hometown of Saint Paul, Minnesota, to New York City after the Paris Olympics and is currently exploring her interest in fashion. Lee battled kidney disease and made an impressive return to the Olympic stage in 2024, winning bronze on the uneven bars, all-around bronze and a team gold.In an August 2025 interview with Cosmopolitan, Lee opened up about how her fashion sense has evolved since moving to New York:“I feel like everything has changed so much. In New York, you walk the streets and you see the coolest people ever. Everyone’s so chic and timeless. I used to wear the baggiest clothes everywhere. Sweatsuits all day every day. It’s cold in Minnesota in the winter, and there’s not a lot of distraction there, and I’m only there to train. So I’m like, What do I need to get dressed for? Now, I feel like I’m more of a sweater or a cardigan with a tee or tank top, some trousers, and a heeled boot.”Suni Lee skipped the US Championships and Xfinity Gymnastics Championships, sparking speculation among fans about whether she has retired from the sport. As of now, Lee has not commented on that.