After Kelvin Kiptum’s fatal accident, Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo survives catastrophic road accident

10,000m Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Jacob Kiplimo recently survived a road accident, months after Kenyan runner Kelvin Kiptum’s fatal car crash. The 23-year-old escaped his potentially devastating experience with non-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, March 30, Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo made headlines for winning the World Cross Country Championships title in Belgrade, Serbia, for the second time in a row. He ran a stunning 28.09s to defend his title from 2023 in Bathurst, Australia. Kiplimo previously won the championship in 2017 and 2019.

However, days after his win, Jacob Kiplimo encountered a horrific car accident while traveling from Kapchorwa to Kween district. The athlete lost control of his car as it collided with a roadside trench after veering off on the Kamunerket Mengya road, just a few kilometers away from his village.

The Ugandan runner, who was trapped in the overturned car, was rescued by the onlookers. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital in Kapchorwa for medical assistance. Notably, Kiplimo was safe and had suffered minor injuries.

As per a report by News Vision, he expressed his thankfulness to the almighty. Jacob Kiplimo said,

"I'm not sure how much body damage internally this could have caused to me but I am grateful to God for shielding me. It could have been worse,"

Kelvin Kiptum died from severe head injuries

Kelvin Kiptum at 2023 Chicago Marathon

On February 11, Kelvin Kiptum died in a tragic road accident along with his coach Gervais Hakizimana, and an acquaintance. The 24-year-old was driving on the Eldoret-Kaptagat road when he lost control of his car and it veered off the road.

The incident claimed Kiptum and his coach’s life on the spot, whereas the third passenger was taken to the Racecourse Hospital in Eldoret.

An autopsy report by the Kenyan government revealed that the marathoner died due to “severe skull fractures.” The postmortem found contusions on his ribs and lungs that also had fractures on the left and right sides.

Kelvin Kiptum’s body was buried in his hometown, in Chepsamo village on February 23.

The tragic incident sent shockwaves across the globe. IOC President Thomas Bach expressed his condolences for Kiptum and shared how he was excited to welcome the athlete to the Olympic community in July. Bach told Olympics.com,

"We had been looking forward to welcoming him into the Olympic community at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and seeing what the fastest marathon runner in the world could achieve. Our thoughts are with his family and friends as well as with those of his coach, Gervais Hazimana, who also died in the accident."

In October 2023, Kelvin Kiptum made headlines for breaking legend Eliud Kipchoge’s men’s marathon record by clocking two hours and 35 seconds. Later on, he announced his goal to surpass the 2-hour barrier at the Rotterdam Marathon that is scheduled for April 14.