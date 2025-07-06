After last place at Prefontaine Classic, Sha'Carri Richardson gets honest on dealing with unfavourable outcomes

Sha'Carri Richardson has shared her thoughts on how she deals with unfavorable outcomes following a disappointing outing at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic. She finished last in the 100m race at the Diamond League event held in the USA.

Richardson had a forgettable campaign at the meet, clocking 11.19s to place ninth. Meanwhile, her Paris Olympic podium-mates had a great event, with Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Julien Alfred occupying the top two spots with times of 10.75s and 10.77s, respectively. Notably, both runners finished well ahead of the rest of the field, with Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith placing third with a 10.90s run.

Following her race, the 25-year-old opened up about how she dealt with setbacks in a post-race interview (0:37 onwards):

"Honestly, it's about having a ground. I go back to my faith and having that faith. If you don't believe in yourself first, you can't expect anybody else to believe in you. So, I believe in the fact that no matter what I do, when I am 100%, there's literally nothing that can stop me but me."

During the interview, she further discussed the areas where improvement is needed, including her race start and mental readiness for each race. She added that her goal is to be mentally in tune every time she steps onto the track.

Notably, Sha'Carri Richardson has a bye in the 100m for the 2025 World Championships as the global champion in the 2023 edition, where she clocked a championship record time of 10.65s to defeat much experienced competitors Shericka Jackson (10.72s) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.77s).

Sha'Carri Richardson opens up on injury setback and her goal for Prefontaine Classic

Sha'Carri Richardson at 2023 World Athletics Championships (Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Ahead of her participation in the 2025 Prefontaine Classic, Sha'Carri Richardson reflected on her goal going into the race. During a pre-race press conference held by the event organizers, she was asked whether she was aiming for a win or a specific time.

To which, Richardson said that her primary goal was to finish the race healthy and without injury. She stated (7:33 onwards):

“I am looking for a well executed race. That definitely involves me having a healthy race. I was staying an injury this year in February that completely set me back from the season, delaying my start of the season and just how I would normally execute. So, if anything, my biggest thing is having a healthy race tomorrow.”

Apart from Pre Classic, Richardson has only competed in another meet this season, i.e. Seiko Golden Grand Prix, where she missed out on a podium finish by finishing fourth with a time of 11.47s.

