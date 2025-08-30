After Michael Phelps voices issues in USA Swimming, fans urge that declining NCAA swimming programs be saved

Kyle Sockwell @kylesockwell

We’re moving way too slowly when it comes to “righting the ship” that is College Swimming. ​ The ship is sinking. ​ We should’ve acted 25 years ago, but today is the best we’ve got now. ​ Rosters and being slashed. Programs are being cut. Budgets are being reduced. Coaching staffs are shrinking. ​ We need to start modernizing, quickly, if we want to retain any sliver of what we’ve become used to over the last few decades. ​ If not, we’ll quickly see the effects of our complacency trickle into every part of the sport at the collegiate level. ​ Streaming will get worse. Budgets will continue to shrink. Programs will continue to be cut. ​ As we move into this new world of college athletics, we’ll be forced into becoming even more reactive as a sport. ​ That makes what we CAN still do, proactively, all the more valuable. ​ Fans are the lifeblood of any sport, and the bottom line is that we aren’t giving them a consistently consumable product, in person or online right now. ​ We need to build that product, or at least start trying. ​ I’m more worried than ever for this sport’s future at the collegiate level, and that worry comes from the heart of a fan whose endurance for hoping for change is running out.