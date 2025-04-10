After new event addition, Adam Peaty makes major announcement about fourth Olympic participation

Adam Peaty recently made a major announcement regarding his participation in the 2028 LA Olympics after the addition of the 50m sprint event to the event. The 30-year-old recently announced that he started preparing for the 2025 swimming season at the Repton Swimming Club.

The International Olympic Committee revealed that the next edition of the Olympics would include the 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, and 50m butterfly in swimming. These events have been held at the biennial world championships since 2001, and in the 50m event arena, only the 50m freestyle competition was played before, at the 1988 Seoup Olympics.

After the announcement of this incredible addition, Peaty confirmed his participation in the upcoming iteration of the Olympic Games. He shared a few pictures of him on Instagram while working out and wrote:

"50m Sprint Events have just been added to @la28games which confirms my attempt to be at my Fourth Olympic Games. This is the best result for our incredible sport and will allow more people to be part of it and stay in it much longer. Thank you @world_aquatics for this amazing decision. I’ve got a good feeling about these next three years 🏆"

Adam Peaty had an incredible 2024 season, which saw him win a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke.

Adam Peaty reflected on his 2024 season

Adam Peaty at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Adam Peaty kicked off his new year by reflecting on his achievements in 2024. He shared several pictures on Instagram, including moments of him in the pool, some pictures of his son, and adorable pictures of his wife. Along with these pictures, he penned a heartwarming note, emphasizing the growth and learning he experienced in 2024. He followed this with extending gratitude toward the support he received from his close people.

"2024 you have been a year full of learning, growth, risk and love. It’s been the most incredible year and I’m so fortunate to have the life that I do. We never know what is around the corner and what card life has for us next. I thank the people who I’m surround by because they are the most loyal, trustworthy and most importantly, funny people I could ask for."

He also revealed that his 2025 season will be without his mentor and coach.

"2025 will be the first year without my mentor, coach and third parent @melmarshallmassive. I cant put 15 years into words or a picture, but, know that I aim to make you proud in every single thing I do. Australia has really gained an astounding asset and I’m already so excited for the life you’re making for yourself."

He further added lengthy yet adorable notes for his wife and son in the caption, expressing his love for them. Here is the full caption.

Adam Peaty currently holds six Olympic medals, including three gold and three silver medals. He made his Olympic debut at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where he won his first-ever Olympic gold medal in the men's 100m breaststroke.

