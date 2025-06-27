After Noah Lyles Vs Tyreek Hill gets cancelled, Dolphins WR confirmed to race Olympic gold medalist's sibling

After the cancellation of the highly anticipated race between Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins WR is now set to race the Olympic gold medalist's brother, Josephus Lyles. Tyreek Hill is confirmed to race in the ATX Sprint Classic 2025 in the men's 100m.

The rivalry between Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill began after the Paris Olympics, and the two athletes have been going back and forth on social media since then. With both Lyles and Hill taking subtle digs at each other in public events as well as on social media, the head-to-head battle had raised a huge anticipation among both track and football fans. However, the race was cancelled due to personal reasons and complications as confirmed by Noah Lyles in a recent statement.

Trending

Despite the cancellations, Tyreek Hill had been posting videos of him running the 100m on social media while asserting his athletic prowess. Amid all the anticipation around a possible race between the two athletes in the future, Tyreek Hill is set to compete against Noah Lyles' brother, Josephus Lyles ATX Sprint Classic at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas.

Hill will be competing against Lyles in Heat 2 of the preliminary rounds of the 100m dash. Tyreek Hill recently registered a 10.15s performance in the 100m on June 13, 2025, in California. On the other hand, Josephus Lyles holds a personal best of 10.03s and a season's best of 10.23s.

Noah Lyles opens up about the cancellation of the highly anticipated race against Tyreek Hill

Lyles competes in Athletics at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13 - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles spoke about the cancellation of his highly anticipated race against Tyreek Hill in an interview with Jenna Lemoncelli. The American athlete shared that they had worked hard to create the event, and it was also supposed to take place as per schedule.

However, some complications as well as personal reasons led to the cancellation of the event at the last moment.

“We were very deep into creating the event. In fact, it was supposed to happen this weekend. Unfortunately, there were some things—complications, personal reasons—that it just didn't come to pass,” Lyles said.

Tyreek Hill weighed in on the situation and shared that despite the cancellation, they were still in talks about multiple aspects of the race and hoped that they would go compete against each other at the end of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More