After Olympics heartbreak Anna Hall gears up to kick start the new season with a positive mindset

Anna Hall is one of the best heptathlon athletes of the current generation. The American dealt with heartbreak at the Paris Olympics when she came fifth and missed out on the podium, but she is now gearing up to begin her new season with a positive outlook.

Hall first made a name for herself when she was still a junior athlete, setting national high school records in the heptathlon and pentathlon, and winning gold at the 2019 Pan American U20 Championships. During her collegiate career, the 24-year-old claimed two national titles. She is also a bronze medalist at the 2022 World Championships and a silver medalist at the 2023 World Championships.

As she gears up for the upcoming year, Anna Hall recently shared on Instagram that she was finding her ‘joy’ on track again, and unveiled her competition schedule for the first half of 2025’s outdoor season. She wrote,

“Finding my joy again. See you guys on a track really soon. Early season schedule for those who want to follow: April 4-5: FL relays (Gainesville, FL), April 18-19: Tom Jones (Gainesville, FL), May 2-4: Grand Slam Track (Miami, FL), May 17: Atlanta City Games, May 31-June 1: Hypomeeting Gotzis for a heptathlon, after that: tbd. Lots of progress to chase between now and World Championships in September. Let's make some magic. #rebuilding #Histiming.”

Anna Hall made her season debut earlier this year at the Razorback Invitational, where she finished seventh in the long jump and third in the 60m hurdles.

Anna Hall overcame injury to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Hall at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

After establishing herself as a promising heptathlon athlete during her junior career, Anna Hall was aiming to make the US Olympic team for the 2020 Tokyo Games. However, an injury suffered during the Olympic Trials dashed her dream and left her unable to walk for a few months.

Three years later, Hall led a phenomenal campaign in her 2023 season, winning silver at the Budapest World Championships, and established herself as a favorite to medal at the Paris Olympics.

However, in January 2024, the American dealt with a major setback, as she was forced to undergo knee surgery due to an injury she suffered in practice. Showing incredible grit, Hall returned to competition at the Tom Jones Memorial in April, competing in multiple events.

In June 2024, just six months after her surgery, Anna Hall topped the US Olympic Trials to qualify for the 2024 Games, where she would go on to place fifth.

