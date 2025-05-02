After Paris Olympics heptathlon appearance, Chari Hawkins makes her feelings known as she successfully debuts in new sport

Olympian Chari Hawkins shared her thoughts on reaching a milestone while making her debut at the 2025 TCS London Marathon. The prominent track and field athlete concluded the marathon with a time of 04:14:30.

Hawkins competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics and wrapped up her Heptathlon event in 21st place. At the US Olympic Trials, she had clinched her personal best score in three events, a new overall score and finished in second place. In 2022, at the USA Indoor Track and Field Championships, she won the Indoor Pentathlon title.

Through her X post, the notable athlete penned a celebratory and emotional message regarding her journey. Furthermore, she highlighted her latest milestone, which she achieved in her debut Marathon race event.

"WE DID IT ✨👏😭8 months ago I was competing at the Paris Olympics for a completely different sport… the body is actually incredible ✨Thankful to health, fun, and a new challenge complete ✅ (I’m definitely ready to get some muscle back though, stay tuned for what’s next 😆)"

She continued:

"I never thought I would ever truly run a marathon. Ever. “It’s not what my body does”. But look at me: adding a medal to my collection and getting myself into the Guinness Book of World Records while doing it 😉"

The Rexburg, Idaho native also competed in the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in the heptathlon event and clinched the 12th position. In the 2023 World Championships, she finished in eighth place. She also participated in three outdoor and two indoor NCAA Championships in different event categories during her college career.

Chari Hawkins reflected on her perspective on sports and her journey

Chari Hawkins at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Chari Hawkins pursued her master's degree at the University of Bath in England. In the British Universities and Colleges Sport competitions, she represented Team Bath. During an interview with BYU Idaho in September 2024, the athlete shared her thoughts on her journey and her evolving perspective on sports.

"I’m worthy, I’m valuable, I’m having fun. I really have learned a lot about Paris and my journey is a lot of people who have told me that my like being able to come back through hardship like that really resonated with them and what they're going through and that's what's so special about sports sometimes, is that it can give us such life lessons," Chari Hawkins said.

At the England Athletics Combined Events Championships in 2018, she won the Heptathlon title and broke the record that had stood for three decades.

