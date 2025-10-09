After returning with viral 'World Championships' remark amid NXT Showdown, Noah Lyles meets his favorite WWE star

Noah Lyles recently met his favorite WWE star at the NXT Showdown, where he returned with his viral 'World Championships' remark with a humurous take. Lyles was present at the latest NXT Showdown, held on October 7, 2025, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Lyles is a man of many interests and he has never been shy of expressing his love for them publicly, including the anime characters and fashion. At the WWE NXT vs TNA Showdown, Lyles met the Senior Vice President of Talent Development for WWE and the show-runner and creative head for the NXT brand Shawn Michaels. The retired American wrestler assumed the latter role in 2022.

Michaels is a four-time world champion, and a three-time WWE champion. He announced his retirement in 1998 due to a major back injury, only to make his return in 2002. Since then, he went on to deliver remarkable and dominant performances for next eight years. Being in awe of the legendary wrestler, Lyles shared a picture with him on his Instagram story, and wrote:

"Met my fav wrestler."

Screenshot of Lyles' Instagram story.

At the same showdown, Lyles was seen engaging in a friendly banter with TNA World Champion Trick Williams. In a video shared by WWENXT, Williams is seen flaunting his World Championship title until Lyles barges in and makes his controversial statement:

"World champion of What?"

Later, Noah Lyles is seen showing his 2025 World Athletics Championships and 2024 Paris Olymipcs medals.

Noah Lyles voices his opinion on what he thinks would make him the greatest American sprinter

Noah Lyles at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)

Noah Lyles recently revealed that after winning one more gold medal at Olympics and a couple more World Championships medals will make him worthy of the 'greatest American sprinter' title. In an interview with Speakeasy, Lyles showed his confidence in winning medals at the 2028 LA Games.

"Not yet. I believe I still need one more gold medal. In the 100, before I wanna say that I'll be the greatest and I'll tell you when LA comes and I finally do get those three gold medals, then I'll say for sure that I am the greatest American sprinter," he said. (8:45 onwards)

"If it's in the Olympics, it's a definite; if it's in the world championships, I still might have to fight a few people, but it would be a very hard argument for them," he added.

At the recently held World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Noah Lyles won two gold medals, which included defending his 200m title.

