After season opener loss Letsile Tebogo gives honest take on Noah Lyles' cryptic post about running 400m

Noah Lyles shared on social media that he completed a 400-meter workout and is looking forward to competing in the event. His post got attention from Letsile Tebogo who encouraged him in response.

Tebogo and Noah Lyles have faced off in multiple events. During the 2023 World Championships, during a 100m race, Lyles won gold with a time of 9.83 seconds, while Tebogo finished in second place with a time of 9.88. They also competed against each other at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On March 29, 2025, Lyles shared his thoughts on X/Twitter and wrote:

"Did a 400m workout yesterday and I’m not gonna lie… I think I need to run a 400 soon"

Letsile Tebogo reshared the post on the same platform on March 30 alongside his comment:

"You can do it. Will be waiting for the feedback."

Lyles has become a well-known personality in track and field as a result of his accomplishments in competitive events including his performance at the 2024 Paris Games. He is often seen interacting with fans, discussing his experiences, and energizing the sport. Fellow athletes, including Letsile Tebogo, have acknowledged his influence in athletics.

Letsile Tebogo says Noah Lyles is the true face of athletics

Noah Lyles at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Following the 2024 Paris Olympic success after clinching victory in the men's 200m final, Letsile Tebogo shared his thoughts on being the face of track and field. He shared that he does not see himself in that position. He referred to Noah Lyles and pointed out that his personality is different from him.

Tebogo said:

“I think, for me, I can’t be the face of athletics because I’m not an arrogant or a loud person like Noah. I believe Noah is the face of athletics.” (sports.yahoo.com)

Lyles during his 100m final set his personal best time and won gold in the 100-meter final with a 9.784 record. However, in the 200-meter final, he couldn’t keep the same speed and finished in third place, winning a bronze medal.

After the race, as Lyles fell down on the tracks, he suffered from breathlessness. Medical staff helped him, and he was taken away in a cart. Later, it was confirmed that he had COVID-19, which might have affected how he performed.

Following the incident, Noah Lyes announced the conclusion of his 2024 Olympic event, acknowledging that the experience did not unfold as he had envisioned but still brought him joy. He addressed both supporters and critics, he noted that his performances captured attention.

