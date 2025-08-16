After setting Diamond League record at Silesia, Masai Russell reveals she almost didn’t want to race

American track star Masai Russell has revealed that she did not want to compete in the 100m hurdles at the Silesia Diamond League meeting in an interview after she had managed to win the event with a time of 12.19 seconds. This marked her first-ever Diamond League title, along with the Diamond League record time in the event. Russell finished ahead of Tonea Marshall and Tobi Amusan, who finished in a close second and third, respectively.

Masai Russell is regarded as one of the best sprinters in the world. Russell made her breakthrough at a collegiate level, competing for the University of Kentucky, where she managed to break the NCAA record in the 100m hurdles. She would go on to earn multiple accolades, including winning an Olympic gold medal in the 100m hurdles at the Paris 2024 Games.

In an interview after her race, Russell said she almost didn't compete in the event due to travel issues:

"It was amazing. My travel was so messed up, at first I did not want to race. I came two days ago, there were a lot of obstacles, but I stayed positive. I am definitely very confident going into Tokyo. I have to do this in September. After the Lausanne meeting I will go home and train for two weeks and then we will have a training camp near Tokyo for two weeks."

Masai Russell now also holds the American record time in the 100m hurdles, furthering her status as one of the best sprinters the nation has to offer.

Masai Russell makes feelings known after qualifying for World Championships in Tokyo

Russell at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

Masai Russell recently competed at the USA National Championships, where she finished first in the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.22 seconds to qualify for the World Championships in Tokyo later this year. Russell was injured earlier in the season, suffering from an ankle injury before making her return at the Eugene Diamond League.

In an interview after the race, she said that she didn't want to use the injury she suffered as an excuse (1:08 onwards):

"I don't like to use the injury as an excuse as to not like, showing up. Because I could have like shut my season down two months ago when I couldn't walk, couldn't run, couldn't push out. But I was like this is the goal. The goal is to get here."

Masai Russell will face tough competition from others such as Tobi Amusan and Kendra Harrison at the World Championships.

