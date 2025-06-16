After siding with Riley Gaines in her clash with Simone Biles, MyKayla Skinner reacts to former swimmer’s major life announcement

Legendary artistic gymnast Simone Biles' former teammate, MyKayla Skinner, recently shared her thoughts on Riley Gaines' pregnancy. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist sided with Gaines on her involvement in a feud with Biles over transgender athletes.

Ad

Riley Gaines is one of the leading voices advocating for women rights and participation of transgenders in women sports. On the other hand, Biles is one of the greatest female artistic gymnasts of all time, with 30 World Championship medals. She is also a recipient of four Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Awards.

Skinner, a four-time Pan American Championship gold medalist, replied to Gaines' official Instagram post about her pregnancy, adding:

Ad

Trending

"Congrats!!!!! The best adventure to come!"

Screenshot of Riley Gaines' Instagram post featuring MyKayla Skinner's comments | Source: IG/rileygbarker

Through her Instagram post, the conservative political activist wrote:

Ad

"surprise! we're 26 weeks pregnant! God is SO good all the time."

Ad

Riley Gaines is one of the leading voices advocating for women rights and participation of transgenders in women sports.

11-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles was entangled in a debate with Gaines on social media over transgender athletes' participation in sports. After Gaines shared her thoughts on a transgender softball player, Biles responded and accused the activist of being a "bully."

Their online feud began, which also attracted a response from Skinner, who supported Gaines. Through her official statement, Skinner sided with Gaines and shared her thoughts on One America News.

Ad

Simone Biles apologizes to activist Riley Gaines

Simone Biles | Source: Getty Images

The Laureus World Comeback of the Year Awardee, Simone Biles, apologized to former twelve-time NCAA All-American, Riley Gaines, for issuing personal remarks on her over their online feud. Through her X post dated June 10 she said:

Ad

"I wanted to follow up from my last tweets. I’ve always believed competitive equity & inclusivity are both essential in sport. The current system doesn’t adequately balance these important principles, which often leads to frustration and heated exchanges, and it didn’t help for me to get personal with Riley, which I apologize for.

Ad

"These are sensitive, complicated issues that I truly don’t have the answers or solutions to, but I believe it starts with empathy and respect. I was not advocating for policies that compromise fairness in women’s sports. My objection is to be singling out children for public scrutiny in ways that feel personal and harmful."

Ad

Expand Tweet

For her significant contribution to the sport, Biles was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More