  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • After skipping Kingston Grand Slam, Noah Lyles offers bold vision for how next meets should unfold

After skipping Kingston Grand Slam, Noah Lyles offers bold vision for how next meets should unfold

By Shantnu Dobhal
Modified Apr 17, 2025 20:07 GMT
TRACK &amp; FIELD: FEB 02 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty
TRACK & FIELD: FEB 02 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles had a new, refreshing take on the Grand Slam Track. Lyles shared his views on the Grand Slam Track on his Beyond the Records podcasts with Grant Holloway and Rai Benjamin. While Lyles skipped the offer to be part of the inaugural Grand Slam in Jamaica, he shared his views on the Grand Slam Track and what they can offer.

Ad

Noah Lyles is an American track and field star. The six-time world champion holds the fastest 200-meter American record at a flashing 19.31 seconds. He is the fastest American and third-fastest of all time, with Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake in front of him with 19.19 and 19.26 seconds, respectively.

In his recent podcast, Lyles talked about the Grand Slam, sharing his views as the Grand Slam Track concluded the inaugural events at Kingston, Jamaica. Noah shared his views on the Grand Slam and said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I’m watching it and I’m studying it. I’m trying to figure out what I like about it what I don’t like about it. You know and then say, okay now we have what they did in Jamaica. What would you like to see them carry over in Miramar or what would you like to see them progress at in Miramar."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

The Grand Slam track finished its inaugural events in Kingston, Jamaica, and will be heading to Miramar, Miami, from May 2 to May 4. They will move on to Philadelphia from May 30 to June 1 and, finally finishing off at Los Angeles from June 27 to June 29.

Noah Lyles receives a special gift from celebrity designer Jeff Hamilton

Noah Lyles was recently presented with a custom jacket designed by celebrity designer Jeff Hamilton. The custom jacket was designed in honour of Lyles winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Celebrity designer Jeff Hamilton dedicated an Instagram post to Lyles as he met the Olympic champion in Miami:

Ad
"A true honor designing & producing a 1 of 1 for the American Icon himself, @nojo18, Noah Lyles 100 meters dash Gold medalist in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games."

Noah Lyles will be eyeing a comeback at the LA Olympics in 2028. Lyles is excited about the upcoming Olympics. Lyles is at the top of his game, and winning on home soil would be a rare opportunity.

About the author
Shantnu Dobhal

Shantnu Dobhal

A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Siddharth Sikdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications