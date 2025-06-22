After skipping World Championships trials, Elaine Thompson-Herah poses in floral top

Jamaican sprint legend Elaine Thompson-Herah rocked a floral top and black pants ahead of the athlete not being on the Jamaican roster for the World Championships.

Thompson-Herah is a five-time Olympic gold medalist and the first woman to capture the sprint double (100m and 200m) at consecutive Olympics. The athlete won gold in the 100 meters and 200 meters at the 2016 Rio Olympics and defended her golds at the 2020 Tokyo Games. The 32-year-old Jamaican athlete suffered an Achilles tendon that caused her to withdraw from the Jamaican trials. It further led to Thompson-Herah not participating in the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The Jamaican athlete was last seen training in Florida alongside runners Omar McLeod, Jeremiah Azu and Amy Hunt under the guidance of coach Marco Airale. Elaine Thompson-Herah rocked a floral top and black pants even as her name was missing from the final roster by Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association for the World Championships. With the late entry period being closed, the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo is going to be the first without Thompason-Herah since 2013.

Elaine posted on her Instagram:

"Look good machine 💋."

Elaine Thompson-Herah is very close to the long-standing record of Florence Griffith Joyner of 21.34 seconds. Elaine ran the 200 meters in 21.53 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

When Elaine Thompson-Herah reflected back on faith after her 2020 Tokyo Olympics win

Elaine Thompson-Herah reflected on her faith as the Olympian defended her double Olympic gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In the post-race interview, the Olympian opened up about her faith and said (via trackalerts.com):

"Last month this time, I didn’t think I would be here today. I have been up and down with this injury, the same old injury. I have faith, I believe in God, I believe in myself. I know what I can do. I know what I am capable of doing."

Despite the injury and harsh criticism on social media, the athlete maintained:

"I see the shade, the bad comments, the mental thing that they threw on me that I am mental, but I am not mental. I believe in God, and I have faith …. and five years later I came here and defended my title. God is amazing."

Elaine Thompson-Herah's last racing event was in June 2024 at the USATF New York City Grand Prix. The athlete has been dealing and recovering from an injury since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The highly anticipated comeback of the Jamaican sprinting legend is now delayed after not making it to the final roster for the 2025 Tokyo World Championships.

