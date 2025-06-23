After successful Grand Slam Track run, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone returns to action at Diamond League event

Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is set to make her debut at the 50th edition of the Prefontaine Classic, where she will compete in the women’s 400m.

In the 2025 season, McLaughlin Levrone has delivered strong performances in the 400m hurdles and 400m flat, winning back-to-back titles in the Grand Slam Track series in Kingston and Miami.

With a career total of four Olympic golds, three World Championship titles, and a Diamond Trophy, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone returns to Hayward Field for her next race. The upcoming race will mark her third 400m flat race of the season.

"I'm excited to participate in this year's Prefontaine Classic, which holds a special place in the heart of track and field. I'm looking forward to competing against an incredible field of athletes and can't wait to see everyone in Eugene!", McLaughlin-Levrone said (via Preclassic.com).

She set her personal best of 48.74 seconds in the 400m and her first 400m hurdles world record, at Hayward Field.

McLaughlin Levrone first broke Dalilah Muhammad's 400m hurdles world record at the 2021 US Olympic trials, and set the current world record at the Paris Olympics. Most recently, she cruised to win the 400m hurdles in 52.07s at the Grand Slam Track Miami.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about her preparations and staying focused under Olympic pressure

Speaking with Michael Johnson, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared about how she manages pressure while competing in the Olympic Games. She noted that there is no next year in the Olympics, unlike other sports.

"I would say my faith is a huge part of it, just knowing that my identity is not in whether I win or lose the race. First and foremost, that gives me so much peace to just go out there and use the gift that I’ve been given. But ultimately, I think in the moment, it’s just… everybody says I look so serious. I’m not waving at the camera; I’m locked in because I know what I am there to do," she said (via Upfront ventures).

"I am really focused on executing and giving my all to everything that I’m here to do. I’m talking to myself, repeating my race plan in my head. The night before, I’m visualising a lot, praying a lot, and spending time, you know, in the word," Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone added.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone also recently made her 100m flat debut in the third leg of the Grand Slam track and finished second, clocking 11.21 seconds, just behind Ackera Nugent, who clocked 11.11s.

