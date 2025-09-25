After Taylor Townsend's criticism of Chinese food, Masai Russell gets real about trying Japanese cuisine during World Championships

Days after Taylor Townsend criticized the Chinese cuisine at the Billie Jean King Cup, Masai Russell voiced her opinion on Japanese food. She reflected on her Tokyo World Athletics Championships appearance and the food she tried in the host nation.

During the Billie Jean King Cup finals, held from September 16 to 21, American tennis player Taylor Townsend shared a few videos on social media, expressing her discontent with the Chinese food she was served. She further voiced her disgust at bullfrogs, turtles, and sea cucumbers being served as food.

"I’m honestly just so shocked at what I saw in the dinner buffet," Townsend said. "As I go back and I look… these people are literally killing frogs… bullfrogs. Aren’t those poisonous? Aren’t those the ones that give you warts and boils and stuff?"

"All in all I’d give this like a solid 2 out of 10 so far, because this is crazy," she added.

Her controversial comments on Chinese cuisine and culture did not sit well with the fans. A few days after Townsend's remarks, American hurdler Russell hosted a Q&A session on her Instagram story, when one of the fans asked her view on Japanese cuisine, which she tried during her appearance at the WAC in Tokyo. Sharing a video of herself, where she was seen devouring a bowl of Ramen, Russell admired the cuisine and wrote:

"There was nothing I ate that was bad! I loved it."

Screenshot of Russell's Instagram story.

Masai Russell competed in the 100m hurdles event and settled in fourth place behind her fellow teammate Grace Stark.

"I can’t act surprised" - Masai Russell makes her feelings known after clocking the second fastest time ever

Masai Russell at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)

Masai Russell posted the second-fastest time of the women's 100m hurdles at the Grand Slam Track meet in Miami, after clocking 12.17 seconds. In an interview with Olympics.com, she showed confidence in being the best hurdler in the world and stated that the remarkable time does not surprise her.

"The things that I speak over myself, the things I manifest over my life, I do believe that I’m the best hurdler in the world," she said. “So when I see these times, I can’t act surprised, but I think for me it was a statement that the things that you do say will come to fruition, even if you technically don’t get all the way there, you can come very close.”

Masai Russell further revealed her goal of breaking the world record of 12.12 seconds set by Tobi Amusan in 2022.

