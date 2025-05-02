After transition to new event post Paris Olympics, Alica Schmidt announces new life update

Alica Schmidt shared a new social media update in which she shared a glimpse of her new speed engine. The German athlete and model recently bought a new Porsche Macan 4S.

After her unsuccessful Olympic campaign in Paris, Schmidt transitioned from 400 to 800 meters. She attended the altitude camp in South Africa to train for the new event. She clocked a time of 2:05.57 at the National Hallenmeeting Erfurt Indoor 2025.

In her recent Instagram post, Schmidt shared her new Porsche Macan 4S and said in the caption:

"So grateful to kick off another year with @porsche_de and so excited to call the new Macan my ride! Can’t wait to see where this journey takes us and what exciting projects lie ahead. Macan 4S (WLTP): Stromverbrauch kombiniert: 20,7 – 17,7 kWh/100 km; CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km; CO₂-Klasse: A; Stand 05/2025 "

The German track and field star was part of the 4x400 meters mixed relay team, representing Germany in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She was a substitute and did not participate in any of the events. Returning with the German squad at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Schmidt participated in the 4x400 meters mixed relay event.

Before the Olympics, Schmidt won bronze at the U23 European Athletics Championship 2019 in Sweden and silver at the U20 European Athletics Championship in Italy.

Alica Schmidt on finding balance and transitioning to 800 meters

Alica Schmidt finished her training at the altitude camp in South Africa. Since her return, Schmidt has been managing her training and juggling between being an athlete and a model. Schmidt is a popular social media icon. In a conversation with Olympics.com, Schmidt said:

"Sometimes it's not that easy. The training is, of course, the main focus and all other things come behind that. But I also love to do some model jobs or take the people with me on social media. It's a big hobby of mine and I love to do that. But the main focus is sports "

Schmidt had her first 800-meter run of the season, where she placed fourth at the German Indoor Championship. Schmidt reflected on her first 800-meter race in an Instagram post. She said:

"First 800m at nationals are in the books! It didn’t go as planned, and the final was a very tough race for me. Overall I became 4th and I’m not satisfied with that but it‘s just the beginning...."

While Alica Schmidt didn't have her podium finish, she still managed to clinch a silver in the 4x200 meters relay event.

